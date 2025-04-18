Savor Restaurant Group Invests In The Wine Vault

Savor Restaurant Group logo. Savor Restaurant Group is a boutique investment firm that acquires, operates, and scales distinctive restaurant concepts across the United States.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor Restaurant Group , a boutique investment firm specializing in distinctive restaurant concepts, announced today its investment in The Wine Vault, an upscale wine bar and small plates concept with locations in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The brand has built a reputation for sophisticated yet approachable wine experiences paired with artisanal small plates in elegant, intimate settings. Each location features sommelier-curated wine lists with over 200 selections available by the bottle and 40 premium pours by the glass, complemented by seasonal, locally-sourced cuisine.

Elevating the Guest Experience

Founded in 2018 by hospitality veterans, the concept quickly established itself as a destination for wine enthusiasts and upscale diners in North Carolina's urban centers. Its success stems from a commitment to knowledgeable service, rotating wine selections, and creating memorable social experiences.

"This represents exactly what we look for in a partner – passionate operators who've created something with both soul and impressive unit economics," said Pat Martin, Managing Partner at Savor Restaurant Group. "We're excited to preserve what makes this brand special while supporting its growth into new markets."

The founders will remain actively involved in the business.

Strategic Growth Potential

Savor's investment comes at a pivotal moment. The concept has maintained consistent same-store sales growth, achievements Savor attributes to the founders' operational expertise and unique positioning in the market.

"What attracted us was not only its current success but its potential for thoughtful expansion. We see tremendous opportunity to bring this concept to similar upscale neighborhoods in secondary markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions," said Martin.

The partnership will leverage Savor's operational resources to enhance profitability while maintaining the brand's premium guest experience.

Preserving Brand Identity While Scaling

Unlike traditional private equity approaches that often focus on aggressive expansion and cost-cutting, Savor emphasizes preserving the unique character and guest experience that made the concept successful.

"We bring tools, partners, and playbooks that give our brands an unfair advantage," said Martin. "Our approach here will be to enhance what already works while carefully implementing systems that support scale. We're particularly impressed by the loyal clientele they've cultivated and see that as something to protect and nurture."

Initial plans include opening two additional locations in Virginia in 2027, followed by measured expansion into Nashville, Tennessee and Charleston, South Carolina.

The founders expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We built our business to create spaces where people could connect over exceptional wines in a welcoming environment. In Savor, we found partners who truly understand our vision and bring valuable expertise to help us reach more communities while staying true to our core values."

Looking Ahead

This investment continues Savor Restaurant Group 's strategy of investing in distinctive hospitality concepts with strong operational foundations and growth potential. For this brand, the partnership provides access to capital, infrastructure, and expertise needed to scale thoughtfully while maintaining the intimate guest experience that defines the concept.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

