Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azerbaijan To Simplify E-Commerce Export Procedures


2025-04-18 10:10:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Customs authorities are currently working on procedures related to products exported from the country via e-commerce.

Azernews reports, this was announced today at a seminar titled "Digital Customs and Media" for media representatives, jointly organized by the State Customs Committee and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Efforts are underway to simplify customs procedures for the export of goods produced by local entrepreneurs. Currently, steps are being taken to amend both technical and legislative regulations related to this issue.

The process will be finalized after coordination with the relevant state agencies.

