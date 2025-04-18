JW Marriott Hanoi: Joining The Movement For A Sustainable Future In Vietnam

JW Marriott Hanoi

JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi has earned its inaugural Green Globe certification, validating the hotel's exemplary commitment to sustainability.

Rising high above Hanoi's new Central Business District and adjacent to the Vietnam National Convention Center, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi has earned its inaugural Green Globe certification, validating the hotel's exemplary commitment to sustainability and safeguarding the environment. Boasting contemporary design, showcasing world-class services and curated amenities, and catering to the needs of the modern traveler, JW Marriott Hanoi integrates sustainable practices into every aspect of its operations while continuing to provide world-class hospitality.Trang Mai, Assistant Marketing & Communications Director at JW Marriott Hanoi, stated,"Sustainability is at the heart of our philosophy. From design to daily operations, we've incorporated eco-conscious strategies to minimize our environmental impact and make a meaningful difference in our community.”One of JW Marriott Hanoi's most distinctive sustainability efforts is the establishment of the hotel's JW Lakeside Gardens, a serene space that serves as a hub for eco-friendly activities and environmental education. The gardens feature the JW Greenhouse and JW Herb Garden, where the hotel grows over 30 varieties of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. By harvesting these fresh, locally grown ingredients and incorporating them into the hotel's culinary offerings and signature scented mists, the hotel reduces waste, decreases reliance on external sourcing, and minimizes transportation-related carbon emissions.The hotel's signature herb, rosemary, is a key element of its culinary and wellness experiences. Grown in JW Lakeside Gardens, this herb enhances culinary experiences with its fresh aroma and is infused into handcrafted cocktails, soothing spa treatments, and more.Beyond its efforts in sustainable harvesting, JW Lakeside Gardens also serves as an interactive learning space where guests can connect with nature. To educate young guests and raise environmental awareness, the hotel offers engaging planting classes for children. Additionally, the hotel's Animal Friends program provides young guests with hands-on experiences caring for animals, deepening their understanding of responsible farming and sustainability. Further reinforcing a sustainable farm-to-table approach, the hotel even incorporates eggs harvested from its own chickens into its dining menus.In addition to providing green spaces, JW Marriott Hanoi has implemented an extensive resource management strategy to reduce its environmental impact. To optimize energy efficiency, more than 90% of the hotel's lighting uses LED technology, and motion sensors ensure that electricity is only used when needed. To further reduce unnecessary energy consumption, the hotel has also installed a Building Automation System (BAS) that automatically adjusts temperature and lighting based on occupancy and time of day.In terms of water conservation, the hotel has introduced cutting-edge water-saving devices and a state-of-the-art Membrane Bioreactor system to treat and recycle wastewater. By utilizing the Membrane Bioreactor system, the hotel reuses more than 32,000 cubic meters of water annually for irrigation and cooling purposes. Additionally, the hotel has installed a rainwater harvesting system at the JW Greenhouse, further demonstrating its dedication to water conservation.JW Marriott Hanoi has also taken significant steps to reduce waste by eliminating plastic water bottles from meeting rooms, replacing paper signage with reusable wooden nameplates, and utilizing compostable takeout containers in its restaurants and bars. These initiatives ensure that sustainability is embedded into every aspect of the guest experience, making environmentally responsible choices effortless and seamless.Equally important to its environmental initiatives is JW Marriott Hanoi's commitment to social responsibility. As part of its "Serve Our World" core value, the hotel actively engages with local communities through a variety of impactful programs. One of its most notable partnerships is with Operation Smile, a global initiative that provides life-changing surgeries for children with cleft conditions. The hotel encourages guests to support this cause by providing donation envelopes in guest rooms and collection boxes in public areas. The hotel further supports child welfare by participating in the Check Out for Children program, allowing guests to donate one US dollar per night of their stay to UNICEF.The holiday season brings even more opportunities for community engagement with hotel's Annual Charity Christmas Village event, in which the hotel welcomes approximately 13,000 attendees each year. During this event, JW Marriott Hanoi strengthens its ties with the local community by sourcing products from local businesses and donating proceeds toward charitable initiatives. The hotel also hosts a Lighting Ceremony, in which the hotel welcomes children from local orphanages to write their wishes on stars for display on Christmas trees and then invites guests to fulfill the children's wishes, forging lasting memories.Further building on its commitment to social responsibility, JW Marriott Hanoi co-organizes an annual Road to Give charity run with Marriott International hotels in Vietnam to raise funds to support global healthcare efforts.JW Marriott Hanoi has demonstrated exceptional dedication to sustainability, from its responsible resource management to its deep-rooted commitment to community support. By earning Green Globe certification, the hotel has established itself as a leader in sustainable hospitality, demonstrating that embracing environmental responsibility enhances the luxury experience.About JW Marriott HanoiMarriott International introduced the JW Marriott luxury brand to Vietnam with the opening of JW Marriott Hanoi in 2013. Developed by the Bitexco Group following its success of the Bitexco Financial Tower skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, the hotel is an iconic landmark amidst the capital city's rich history located in the new Business District of Hanoi and adjacent to the Vietnam National Convention Center. Designed by the renowned New York-based architect Carlos Zapata, JW Marriott Hanoi is a“reverse skyscraper”, showcasing a dramatic cantilevered structure, inspired by the country's magnificent coastline and evoking characteristics of a dragon – a modern interpretation of a symbol from Vietnam's past. The hotel has a total of 450 guestrooms, including the highest number of double-bedded rooms in Hanoi as well as 56 suites that will provide valuable space for guests and extensive venues for the MICE market with 5,000sqm of flexible meeting and pre-function space. The hotel has won several awards, including Best Design and Architecture in Asia, Best MICE Hotel in Vietnam, Asia's Leading Conference Hotel, Michelin Selected - French Grill, Best Hotel in Vietnam, and Forbes Travel Guide – Sleek Luxury in Hectic Hanoi in 2024.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitFor media inquiries:Trang MaiAssistant Director of Marketing & CommunicationJW Marriott HanoiNo. 8 Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri Ward,South Tu Liem District, Hanoi, VietnamTel +84.24.3833.5588Mobile +84. 906 235 595...

