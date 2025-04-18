Indian Athletes Shine In Vietnam Pickleball Open Cup 2025, Claim Seven Medals

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Indian athletes came up with an outstanding performance to bring home seven medals -- two gold, three silver, and two bronze -- in the Vietnam Pickleball Open Cup being played in Ho Chi Minh City, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) informed on Friday.

The Indian squad bagged all its medals in the open category of the event on Thursday. The event will continue till Sunday with competitions at intermediate and beginner levels.

Competing against top-tier international talent, the Indian players showcased exceptional skills and sportsmanship, securing and reaffirming India's rising dominance in the global pickleball circuit.

The tournament witnessed stellar performances from India's top pickleball talent. Vrushali Thakare emerged as the standout performer, winning gold in Open Women's Doubles alongside Tyak Karina, and secured a silver and bronze in the Open Mixed Doubles Pro category with Vanshik Kapadia.

Mayur Patil delivered an equally impressive performance, securing gold in Men's Open Doubles and Silver in Mixed Open Doubles. Vanshik Kapadia also bagged a silver medal in Open Men's Doubles Pro, in addition to his podium finishes with Vrushali. Rounding off India's medal tally, Kuldip Mahajan earned a bronze medal in the Open Men's Doubles, contributing to India's remarkable seven-medal haul in the championship.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA said,“AIPA is immensely proud of the achievements of our athletes at the Vietnam Pickleball Open Cup 2025. With every international event, our players continue to raise the bar and demonstrate the true spirit of Indian Pickleball.

"Their dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit are a reflection of the tireless efforts being made to nurture and elevate the sport across the country. At AIPA, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing talent and creating opportunities that enable our players to make India proud on the world stage," he added.

"India's impressive performance at the Vietnam Pickleball Open Cup has further strengthened the nation's growing presence in the international pickleball arena. The achievement not only reflects the rising caliber of Indian athletes but also points to a bright and promising future for the sport in the country," the AIPA said in a release on Friday.

AIPA remains dedicated to expanding pickleball's reach, nurturing grassroots participation, and equipping athletes to achieve even greater success on the global stage, it said in the release.