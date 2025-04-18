The Grayson School Marks 10 Years Empowering Gifted Learners

Melissa Bilash, Founder and Head of School accepts a Letter of Commendation from Senator Cappelletti marking the school's 10th anniversary. From left, State Representative Lisa Borowski, Al Murphy, Grayson Board of Trustees Chair, Melissa Bilash, and Senator Amanda

State Officials honor The Grayson School on its 10th Anniversary

- Melissa Bilash

RADNOR, PA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Grayson School , a leading independent school dedicated to serving gifted students in the Philadelphia region, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. This significant milestone was acknowledged with a special visit from Pennsylvania State Senator Amanda Cappelletti and Pennsylvania State Representative Lisa Borowski, who toured the school and commended its commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities for gifted learners.

Senator Cappelletti and Representative Borowski spent time engaging with students and faculty, witnessing firsthand the unique and enriching environment fostered at Grayson. They lauded the school's innovative approach to education and recognized the profound impact Grayson has had on the lives of its students and the wider community.“I'm thrilled to have centers of education in my district that serve the various learning needs of the students in our communities,” said Senator Cappelletti.“As The Grayson School celebrates their 10th anniversary, I wish them congratulations and look forward to providing continued support of their good work to serve our region.”

The visit also served as an opportunity to celebrate Melissa Bilash, the visionary Founder and Head of School, for her unwavering dedication and leadership over the past decade. Senator Cappelletti and Representative Borowski specifically acknowledged Ms. Bilash's commitment to creating a school where gifted students can thrive both academically and socially. "We are deeply honored by the visit and recognition from Senator Cappelletti and Representative Borowski," said Melissa Bilash. "Their support and understanding of the unique needs of gifted learners are invaluable. I am filled with immense gratitude for everyone who has believed in our mission and for being such an active part of our Grayson community over the past ten years. This strong commitment – from our dedicated faculty and staff to our engaged families and supportive community members – is truly what makes Grayson such an extraordinary place. Together, we'll continue to grow and innovate over the next ten years and beyond!"

During this visit from state officials, Upper School students held a roundtable to share their independent research projects; Democratic Discourse students provided insights into both the hurdles and the triumphs in creating a public policy proposal, gaining valuable feedback on their work; and third grade students shared their study on comparing and contrasting different Native American nations and how location played an important role in their indigenous ways of life.

The Grayson School opened its doors ten years ago for 12 students with a mission to provide a differentiated and challenging curriculum tailored to the specific learning needs of gifted children. Over the past decade, the school has grown into a vibrant and dynamic learning community of over 180 students, known for its innovative programs, passionate educators, and nurturing environment.

This anniversary marks not only a decade of success but also a renewed commitment to the future. The Grayson School looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering gifted students to reach their full potential for many years to come.

###

The Grayson School is an independent day school in the Philadelphia region exclusively serving gifted students in grades PreK-12. Founded in 2015, Grayson provides a challenging, supportive, and differentiated learning environment that fosters intellectual curiosity, creativity, and leadership skills. Guided by best practices in the field of gifted education, high-ability learners discover a setting where they can learn at a pace consistent with their abilities, collaborate with like-minded peers and explore their unlimited potential. As the only“all gifted, all day” school of its kind within a 100-mile radius, Grayson also offers summer and enrichment classes open to the community.

