Nordvpn’S Travel Esim App, Saily, Preserves Nearly 30% Of Mobile Data, Independent Audit Confirms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily , a travel eSIM app by the company behind NordVPN, has just completed third party testing of its ad blocker technology benefits. The test performed by West Coast Labs , a leading independent testing lab, showed that Saily's ad blocker saves users 28.6% of mobile data. This means that by preventing users from downloading irrelevant ads targeting audiences in the country of travel, Saily enforces saving mobile data and money.

Saily's ad blocker, powered by NordVPN's Threat Protection and working on a network level, applies DNS filtering to block ads and malicious domains. It prevents websites from loading intrusive ads, and saves data while ensuring a smooth browsing experience.

“While traveling abroad, users are often exposed to ads in local languages they do not even understand. They pay to see this irrelevant content by buying and using their mobile data. An independent audit confirmed that Saily's ad blocker preserves nearly 30% of mobile data bought by users. In other words, a web-browsing user with a 5 GB plan could expect 1.43 GB of data savings. With these savings, the cost per gigabyte becomes lower too, which is a fair deal from the perspective of the consumer,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily.

To perform the testing, researchers visited 22 various websites, ranging from shopping, gaming, travel, entertainment, and others - all commonly found on lists of most visited websites globally. They measured the total amount of data sent and received until the website fully loaded and the network traffic stabilized. Researchers recorded having used 276.3MB without Saily's ad blocker, and when it was enabled, signifying a 28.6% reduction.

Researchers also compared Saily's data usage to the industry averages, which were calculated based on the performance of four other travel eSIM service providers. During the testing process, Saily, with ad blocker enabled, used less data in every website visited.

“Internal testing showed similar results, but third party testing is necessary for ensuring our high security and reliability standards,” says Maknickas, referring to previously done internal calculations .

Saily's data shows that the ad blocker and tracker protection protects an average user from 220 ads and trackers over the course of a single day, while the highest individual user accounts for 16,171 blocks.

Saily's ad blocker is a part of a set of security features that are unique in the eSIM service market. In addition, Saily's users benefit from web protection, which employs DNS filters to block potentially malicious domains, and virtual location, a feature that allows users to choose their virtual location from a list of 115+ countries. These features, implemented at the network level, eliminate the need for complex setup or additional applications for enhanced cybersafety. They are available to all users at no extra cost, after the purchase of any of the available plans.

Saily, brought to you by the creators of NordVPN, is a travel eSIM, offering affordable data for international travel.

