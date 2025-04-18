Cognizant Expands Partnership With Docusign To Enhance Customer Support And Drive Digital Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cognizant and Docusign are working together to provide innovative intelligent agreement management (IAM) solutions that optimize customer service management and streamline agreement processes globally.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Cognizant will provide comprehensive customer support services for Docusign, including assistance with eSignature, billing inquiries and technical support.

Over the course of the agreement, Cognizant and Docusign plan to focus on:



Real-time customer assistance: Seeking to quickly and efficiently address technical issues and inquiries, with the goal of further improving customer satisfaction.

Learning and development resources: Developing comprehensive training with the aim of helping customers deploy Docusign solutions effectively and achieve business objectives.

Expanded back-office support: Planning to enhance service management and maintain seamless operations for customers, contributing to overall efficiency. Onboarding consultations: Collaborating to provide new customers with important tips and help for set up, launch and managing Docusign solutions easily, including offering recommendations on connecting other systems with Docusign.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cognizant," said Kelly Morgan, Chief Customer Officer, of Docusign. "Together we have the opportunity to expedite the advancement of our Docusign IAM platform and deliver more intelligent and efficient solutions to our customers. Cognizant's expertise in AI and digital transformation will empower us to continue driving innovation and effectively address the ever-changing demands of our customers."

"Our collaboration with Docusign allows us to help them improve service performance and provide a superior customer experience," said Anurag Sinha, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of Communications, Media and Technology, of Cognizant. "By introducing advanced digital solutions, we are optimizing service delivery and ensuring Docusign's customers receive the support they need."

