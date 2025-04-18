Azerbaijan Begins Work On Creating National Standard Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Work has commenced on establishing a National Standard Time in Azerbaijan. Currently, time synchronization in the country relies on various external sources and methods, which increases dependence on external systems and complicates accurate synchronization. This can create challenges in sectors such as finance, logistics, and communication, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI) has taken key steps to address these issues. As part of the implementation of the “Socio-economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026,” approved by the President of Azerbaijan, cesium atomic clocks and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receivers have been installed in the new Time and Frequency Measurements Laboratory at AzMI. This equipment is crucial for the creation of the National Standard Time.

As part of the project, the time difference between atomic clocks on GNSS satellites and those in the laboratory will be measured daily. The data will be sent to the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) to compare the world standard UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) with Azerbaijan's national time standard (UTC-AZ).

Once the National Standard Time is established, synchronization with the country's time will be possible via the NTP (Network Time Protocol) system over the internet, ensuring unified time usage across Azerbaijan. This will enhance the efficiency and reliability of various sectors.

The creation of the National Standard Time is expected to be completed by the end of this year, positioning Azerbaijan with a more reliable and coordinated time system both domestically and internationally.