Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Rejects Ukrainian's Claims Of Arming Russia

China Rejects Ukrainian's Claims Of Arming Russia


2025-04-18 08:07:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 18 (KUNA) -- China rejected accusations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who alleged that Beijing had supplied weapons to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.
According to Xinhua, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that China has not provided large-scale weapons to any party in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and it maintained strict controls on the export of military-use materials.
He asserted that Ukraine has previously stated that most of the weapons and their spare parts come from the US and Western countries, calling the allegations against others a form of "political manipulation".
China's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is clear, as it supports a ceasefire, an end to the war, and the promotion of peace talks. (end)
slk


MENAFN18042025000071011013ID1109445676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search