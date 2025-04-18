403
China Rejects Ukrainian's Claims Of Arming Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 18 (KUNA) -- China rejected accusations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who alleged that Beijing had supplied weapons to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.
According to Xinhua, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that China has not provided large-scale weapons to any party in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and it maintained strict controls on the export of military-use materials.
He asserted that Ukraine has previously stated that most of the weapons and their spare parts come from the US and Western countries, calling the allegations against others a form of "political manipulation".
China's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is clear, as it supports a ceasefire, an end to the war, and the promotion of peace talks. (end)

