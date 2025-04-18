Title IX Showdown In Maine: Attorney Keith Altman Breaks Down The Federal-State Legal Battle On WMTW Channel 8

Keith Altman, Founder of K Altman Law

Title IX Showdown

- Keith AltmanFARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a high-profile interview on WMTW Channel 8 , nationally recognized attorney Keith Altman, Founding Partner of K Altman Law , offered expert legal commentary on Maine's controversial challenge to federal Title IX regulations concerning transgender student-athletes.As Maine defies the Trump administration's interpretation of Title IX, which requires schools not to allow transgender girls to participate in girls' sports, the state is now on a collision course with federal civil rights law. Altman explained the legal stakes, citing the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution as the key issue at play.“The Supremacy Clause is clear - when a state law conflicts with federal law, federal law prevails,” Altman stated in the segment.“If the federal government chooses to act on this, Maine could very well find itself on the losing side of a legal battle.”Altman's analysis was featured as part of Channel 8's continuing coverage of the legal, political, and social complexities surrounding transgender inclusion in school athletics. The case has gained traction nationally, sparking debate across school districts, legal circles, and state legislatures.K Altman Law, known for its national Title IX and Student Defense practice, weighed in not as a political player but as a legal authority. The firm represents students and educators across the country in matters related to academic discipline, discrimination, and educational equity.“This is not a political issue for us,” Altman added.“It's about understanding how the law functions and what rights are at stake when state and federal policies diverge.”To further expand on Altman's appearance and provide additional legal context, K Altman Law has published a companion blog post breaking down the legal implications of the case for schools, families, and civil rights advocates.Watch Keith Altman's interview here:Read the full blog post here:About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national civil rights law firm focused on Student Defense Advocacy, Special Education Advocacy, Title IX litigation, and complex academic and civil rights matters. With a client-centered approach and a track record of success in thousands of cases across the country, the firm is known for taking on high-stakes legal battles and giving voice to students, educators, and families facing institutional injustice.Media Contact: Dan Rothfeld Chief Operating Officer K Altman Law... (947) 366-0021

Keith Altman

K Altman Law

+1 888-984-1341

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.