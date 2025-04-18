403
Japan PM Vows Continued Work On US Tariff Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 18 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday vowed to continue to work in negotiations with the US over President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
"President Trump presented his frank views about how the US is positioned in the global economy, and said that trade negotiations with Japan are his top priority," Ishiba told the Upper House.
Ishiba made remarks after the first round of tariff talks at the White House on Wednesday between Japanese Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other senior US officials, which was also joined by Trump.
"The discussions were frank and constructive but there remains a gap in the positions between Japan and the US.
Taking into account the initial round of the negotiations, the entire government will continue to work together as one to make this a top priority and with all our efforts," the premier stressed.
According to public broadcaster NHK, Akazawa and US officials agreed to aim for an early agreement. Speaking to reporters at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday after returning from Washington, Akazawa said, "I made clear to the US that we feel the tariff measures are extremely regrettable. I strongly urged them to reconsider these policies." (end)
