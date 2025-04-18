Rising Country Star Neah Mcmeen Unveils 'Lonely Night'

Neah McMeen, American Country Artist

Neah McMeen, "Lonely Night" - cover art

Rising Country Star Neah McMeen Unveils Heartfelt New Single and Music Video "Lonely Night"

KS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neah McMeen, the small-town talent with a voice that echoes far beyond the plains, is captivating audiences once again with her latest single and music video, "Lonely Night." Following the breakout success of her debut single "Bitter," the Kansas native continues to carve her path in country music with a release that's as soulful as it is cinematic.

Hailing from Webber, Kansas, Neah's heartland authenticity shines through in "Lonely Night," a hauntingly beautiful track that pairs her powerhouse vocals with poignant lyrics about love, loss, and late-night reflections. The accompanying music video, released today, brings the song to life with stunning visuals that amplify its emotional depth. Already generating buzz, the single follows the viral success of a TikTok teaser from her Nashville photo and video shoot, which racked up nearly 500,000 views in just 48 hours.

"'Lonely Night' is a piece of my heart," says McMeen. "It's about those quiet moments that hit you the hardest, and I hope it resonates with anyone who's ever felt that ache. Sharing it with the world through this video is a dream come true."

McMeen has announced her appearance on the new Warner Bros Television reality series“Flipping Farms” where she will appear in two episodes of the series premiering in the Fall. Also, she will debut her upcoming single“ God Knows Where” co-written by new country sensation Emily Ann Roberts, currently on tour with Blake Shelton. Her next single“Girls Cry in Cars”, debuts on Friday April 25th.

Neah's growing resume includes sharing stages with artists like Lucas Hoge and delivering unforgettable renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at NFL and MLB events, such as Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals. A sophomore at The University of Kansas, where she's studying Health Sciences, she balances her academic pursuits with a music career that's gaining unstoppable momentum. Her debut single "Bitter" introduced her "been there, done that" style, and "Lonely Night" proves she's only just beginning.

Fans can stream "Lonely Night" on all major platforms and watch the music video on YouTube now. Follow Neah on social media for behind-the-scenes looks and updates on what's next from this rising star: TikTok: and Instagram: .

About Neah McMeen

Born on July 1, 2004, in Superior, Nebraska, and raised in Webber, Kansas, Neah McMeen is a rising country music artist celebrated for her commanding voice and genuine storytelling. A student at The University of Kansas, Neah is making waves with her debut single "Bitter" and now, her latest release, "Lonely Night". With a viral TikTok presence and a voice that melts the heart, Neah McMeen's star is on the rise in 2025.

Neah McMeen "Lonely Night" (Official Music Video)

