QC Chairman Calls On Russian Companies To Invest In Qatar

DOHA: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC), Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (pictured) emphasized the Chamber's commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations with Russia. This came at the Qatar-Russia Business Forum held in Moscow, on the sidelines of the official visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Russian Federation.

The Chamber's delegation included QC Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, and board members Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misned, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Rashid bin Nasser Al Kaabi.

In his remarks at the forum, Sheikh Khalifa said that the forum represents an ideal platform to find the best ways to improve investment opportunities and increase the volume of economic and trade exchange between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation under the guidance of the wise leadership in both countries.

Sheikh Khalifa underscored the active and pivotal role played by the Qatar-Russia Joint Business Council in strengthening the ties of cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, noting that building strategic partnerships between businessmen from both sides would serve the common interests and promote economic integration between Qatar and Russia.

He also pointed out that the private sector is a key pillar in advancing economic cooperation in both countries.

QC Chairman said that there are many Russian companies operating in the Qatari market in various sectors such as energy, renewable energy, tourism, digital technology, agriculture, and industry, affirming that the Qatari market is characterized by an attractive investment climate, supported by modern infrastructure, encouraging incentives, and modern laws.