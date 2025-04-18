403
Boeing’S China Setback Opens Door For Indian Airlines
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's order for its airlines to halt new Boeing jet deliveries marks a pivotal moment in the global aviation market.
The move, triggered by the United States imposing 145% tariffs on Chinese goods and China's 125% retaliatory tariffs, has immediate commercial consequences.
Boeing, which counted on China as a key growth market, now faces a halt on deliveries. Around 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliners ordered by Chinese carriers are affected.
This sudden freeze leaves Boein with a surplus of undelivered aircraft. Industry specialists confirm that Indian airlines, notably Air India Express and Akasa Air, are positioned to absorb these jets.
Last year, Air India Express took delivery of 25“white tail” 737 MAX planes. These jets were originally built for other customers but were left unclaimed and later redirected.
The current situation could see Indian carriers receive more such aircraft, either as white tails or newly built units originally intended for China. India's aviation market, now the world's third largest, is expanding rapidly.
Domestic airlines have placed large orders. Air India Express and Akasa Air together have ordered nearly 200 Boeing jets since 2021.
The Air India Group , which holds less than a third of the domestic market, has ordered 570 aircraft in the last two years, split between Boeing and Airbus.
Boeing Capacity Shifts Support Indian Carriers
Akasa Air, a new low-cost entrant, is also expanding its Boeing fleet to challenge market leader IndiGo. Boeing's production lines, freed from Chinese orders, now have the capacity to address India's urgent demand.
Indian carriers face aircraft shortages due to global supply chain issues and previous Boeing delivery delays. The redirected jets could help them expand routes and compete more effectively, especially as international passenger traffic in India is projected to grow 15–20% in the current fiscal year.
However, this opportunity comes with limits. The supply of redirected“white tail” jets is expected to run out by June 2025, after which Indian carriers must rely on new orders.
Boeing's ramp-up faces challenges from recent safety scandals and workforce cuts. The unpredictability of the US-China trade conflict also clouds long-term planning.
Still, China's Boeing ban has created a rare opening for Indian airlines to accelerate growth. This highlights how trade disputes can reshape global supply chains and shift market power in commercial aviation.
