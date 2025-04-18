403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Forecast Today 18/04: Pulls Back Early (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has pulled back a bit during the early hours here on Thursday, as it looks like the $33 level is going to continue to cause a little bit of a headache. Ultimately, this is a market that is moving pretty significantly to the upside over the last week or so after plunging due to forced liquidation. In other words, it's a very volatile place to be right now.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment