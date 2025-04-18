403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Today 18/04: Case For Higher Levels (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil contract has shown itself to be a bit positive in the early hours on Thursday as we continue to consolidate overall. That being said, this is a market that I think you have to be very cognizant of the fact that it has been very negative for a while now. And therefore, it's important to be very cautious with your position size if you are trying to get bullish because it does look like we're at least trying to form some type of bottom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment