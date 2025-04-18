USD/CAD Forecast Today 18/04: Crucial Support (Video)
- In the early hours of Thursday, we have seen the US dollar recover a bit against the Canadian dollar, which does make a certain amount of sense as we are consolidating in a relatively tight range at an area that's been important more than once. The 1.39 level, of course, is an area that previously had been major resistance, so it does make a certain amount of sense that it could be support here based on market memory. Furthermore, we also have the trade tensions between the United States and Canada, which at this point in time, looks like it is going to be stubbornly persistent.
But I also know that moving averages get sliced through all the time. In fact, you can see a couple of different instances on this chart alone. So, with that, I only read so much into it. If we were to break down below the 1.38 level, then I think you see further weakness. If we were to turn around and break above the 1.40 level, then I think you see further strength.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions ? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment