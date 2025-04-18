403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Friday will be moderate to relatively hot during the day, with slight dust to blowing dust at times, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind in some areas during the daytime.
Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times. Offshore, it will be 3 - 7 ft, rising to 10 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.
