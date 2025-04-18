403
Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 1.46 To USD 70.60 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price gained USD 1.46 to hit USD 70.60 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 69.14 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures went up by USD 2.11 to USD 67.96 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was USD 2.21 higher to USD 64.68 pb. (end)
