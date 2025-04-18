Iraq's Prime Minister Meets Minister Of Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prime Minister of Iraq H E Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani met Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is visiting Iraq. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and ways to enhance the exchange of expertise and experiences in the cultural fields between the two fraternal countries. They also emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and joint work to support the culture, tourism, and antiquities sectors and highlight their vital role in societies.