Amir's Russia Visit Further Boosts Qatar's Strategic Partnerships: Shura Council Committee Chair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to the Russian Federation demonstrates the prudent leadership's keenness to foster strategic partnerships and expand cooperation with friendly nations, said Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater (pictured).

Speaking to QNA, Al Khater said the two nations have deep-rooted relations that significantly developed in recent years across all levels, primarily energy, investment, food security and political cooperation.

He hailed the visit as a pivotal milestone in the path of bilateral relations that will open new horizons for cooperation in promising sectors and enhance the level of bilateral political coordination amid the rapidly growing global changes. This will reinforce Qatar's regional and international endeavours.

He stressed that the Shura Council, through its constitutional powers and its continuous communication with counterpart parliaments, supports everything that strengthens relations between the State of Qatar and friendly countries, primarily the Russian Federation, and recognizes the wise leadership's great efforts in consolidating the state's position and enhancing its regional and global diplomatic presence.

He said that the strong and growing relations between the Shura Council and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (The State Duma) are manifested in the enhanced coordination of parliamentary positions in various regional and international forums.

He added that a Duma delegation is expected to visit Doha this year, streamlining further bilateral relations and advancing multi-level cooperation to achieve the two peoples' aspirations and interests.

Concluding his statement to QNA, Al Khater reiterated that H H the Amir's visit to Russia represents a clear expression of the strength of bilateral relationship and confirms the mutual keenness to build on the achievements made and embark on a new phase of fruitful and constructive cooperation, serving the interests of the two friendly peoples and contributing to supporting stability and peace in the region and the world.