'Qatar Youth Delegates To United Nations' Programme Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: In a strategic move reflecting Qatar's continued commitment to youth empowerment and global engagement, the State of Qatar represented by the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the Qatar Youth Delegates to the United Nations programme in collaboration with Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and Unicef.

The launch event took place on the sidelines of the 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum at the UN headquarters.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Sports and Youth's vision to foster meaningful youth participation in international platforms and to amplify the voice of Qatar youth in a structured and institutional manner. It forms part of Qatar's broader efforts to build a generation of active and influential young leaders on the global stage.

The launch event was attended by high-level dignitaries and opened by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani. A keynote address was delivered by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth H E Eng Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jammal, alongside remarks from UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Dr. Felipe Paullier.

Also speaking at the ceremony were Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination at the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs Bjorg Sandkjaer; CEO of Generation Unlimited Dr. Kevin Frey; and Unicef's Global Lead for Adolescent and Youth Development, Marcy Levy.

Sheikha Alya emphasised that the programme is a pioneering step that demonstrates Qatar's commitment to investing in the future of youth, valuing their perspectives, and empowering them to play a more active role on the international stage.

Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, underscored the programme's importance, highlighting that it reflects Qatar's dedication to strengthening multilateralism and raising awareness about its value particularly among future generations.

In his remarks, Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jammal expressed his pride in participating in such a significant international event, stating that the launch of the Qatar Youth Delegates programme marks a major milestone in the country's youth empowerment journey.

He noted that the initiative stems from a strategic vision in line with Qatar's national youth policy and reflects the nation's strong belief in preparing a new generation of youth leaders who can make their voices heard and help shape global decision-making.