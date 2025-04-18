US Extends Waiver Allowing Iraq To Pay Iran For Electricity

MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

At a press briefing this week, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel (pictured) said the United States has issued another 120-day waiver to allow Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran.

Addressing a question from the floor, Patel said:

"On November 7th, the department did renew Iraq's electricity waiver for the 23rd time since 2018. It was done so for an additional 120 days.

"We remain committed to reducing Iran's malign influence in the region. Our viewpoint is that a stable, sovereign, and secure Iraq is critical to these efforts.

"Since 2018 - as you know, this started in the previous administration - the State Department has permitted Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity while Iraq continues to develop its own domestic generation capacity."

(Source: US State Department)