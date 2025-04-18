Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Overall Winners

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Overall Winners


2025-04-18 01:30:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
  • The Overall Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 were announced tonight at a special gala ceremony in London
  • Zed Nelson receives prestigious Photographer of the Year title
  • Susan Meiselas honoured as the 2025 Outstanding Contribution to Photography
  • 10 Professional category winners additionally announced
  • Exhibition opens at London's Somerset House from 17 April – 5 May




(Dubai, United Arab Emirates,17 April 2025) – The Sony World Photography Awards announced today the overall winners of its 18th edition at a special gala ceremony in London, bringing together leading figures in the industry to honour this year's winners and their achievements.

The prestigious Photographer of the Year 2025 title was awarded to the acclaimed British photographer Zed Nelson for the series The Anthropocene Illusion. Nelson receives a $25,000 (USD) cash prize, a range of Sony digital imaging equipment, and the opportunity to present an additional body of work at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 exhibition.

Nelson was selected from the 10 Professional competition category winners, who were announced at today's ceremony, alongside the 2nd and 3rd place finalists in each category. The evening's programme additionally recognised the overall winners of the Awards' Open, Student and Youth competitions. Also honoured during the course of the evening was this year's Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient, the acclaimed documentary photographer Susan Meiselas.

Over almost two decades, the Awards have become a definitive annual moment for the discovery and celebration of contemporary photography. Each year the Awards celebrate the stories and images that shape our visual language and capture the imagination, offering a global perspective on this ever-evolving medium. The Sony World Photography Awards 2025 exhibition is on display at Somerset House, London from 17 April – 5 May, presenting over 300 prints and hundreds of images in digital displays, as well as a special presentation by Susan Meiselas.

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

The Anthropocene Illusion is a long-term documentary project, spanning six years and four continents, which explores the deeply fractured relationship between humans and the natural world. Taking the concept of the 'Anthropocene', a term for the current period in Earth's history which is characterised by humans being the dominant influence on the environment, Nelson's series focuses on humanity's response to its impact on the planet. The project looks at artificial spaces, created by humans as a means to 'experience' and interact with nature, from safari parks, nature reserves and resorts, to natural history museums, zoos and green cities. Nelson uses these constructions as a lens through which to explore the dissonance between the human desire to stay connected to nature, and the continuous environmental destruction caused by human activity.

Commenting on Zed Nelson's winning project, Monica Allende, Chair of the 2025 Professional jury says: 'The jury applauded Nelson's urgent topic and his ability to translate complex environmental issues into striking visual narratives. The Anthropocene Illusion illustrates a world where the boundaries between the real and the artificial blur, where the wild survives in controlled enclosures, and where human nostalgia for nature is expressed through spectacle rather than action. Nelson's work compels viewers to question their own role in this paradox and consider the consequences of a society increasingly distanced from the natural world. This timely body of work tells one of the most important stories of our age, and is now more critical than ever.'

PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY WINNERS

The winning series in the 2025 Professional competition have been selected by a panel of expert judges. Each of the winning photographers displays an original approach to narrative and exceptional technical ability.

As part of their prize this year, for the first time the Professional category winners were invited to attend Insights, a day of specialised sessions with industry experts in London. Drawn from leading institutional and commercial photography spaces, the expert speakers offered the winners their insights on ways to continue expanding their platforms and growing their reach. All of the category winners additionally receive Sony digital imaging equipment. To learn more about this year's Professional winners and finalists, please visit worldphoto .

This year's winners are:

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

WINNER: Ulana Switucha (Canada) for The Tokyo Toilet Project

Finalists: 2nd place Andre Tezza (Brazil); 3rd place Owen Davies (United Kingdom)

CREATIVE

WINNER: Rhiannon Adam (United Kingdom) for Rhi-Entry

Finalists: 2nd place Irina Shkoda (Ukraine); 3rd place Julio Etchart & Holly Birtles (United Kingdom)

DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

WINNER: Toby Binder (Germany) for Divided Youth of Belfast

Finalists: 2nd place Florence Goupil (Peru); 3rd place Alex Bex (France)

ENVIRONMENT

WINNER: Nicolás Garrido Huguet (Peru) for Alquimia Textil

Finalists: 2nd place Maria Portaluppi (Ecuador); 3rd place Cristóbal Olivares (Chile)

LANDSCAPE

WINNER: Seido Kino (Japan) for The Strata of Time

Finalists: 2nd place Lalo de Almeida (Brazil), 3rd place Mischa Lluch (Spain)

PERSPECTIVES

WINNER: Laura Pannack (United Kingdom) for The Journey Home from School

Finalists: 2nd place Giovanni Capriotti (Italy); 3rd place Valentin Valette (France)

PORTRAITURE

WINNER: Gui Christ (Brazil) for M'kumba

Finalists: 2nd place Raúl Belinchón (Spain); 3rd place Tom Franks (United Kingdom)

SPORT

WINNER: Chantal Pinzi (Italy) for Shred the Patriarchy

Finalists: 2nd place Michael Dunn (Bolivia); 3rd place Antonio López Díaz (Spain)

STILL LIFE

WINNER: Peter Franck (Germany) for Still Waiting

Finalists: 2nd place KM Asad (Bangladesh); 3rd place Alessandro Gandolfi (Italy)

WILDLIFE & NATURE

WINNER: Zed Nelson (United Kingdom) for The Anthropocene Illusion

Finalists: 2nd place Pascal Beaudenon (France); 3rd place Kevin Shi (United States)

OPEN PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

The Open competition celebrates the power and dynamism of a single photograph. Winning photographs are selected for their ability to distil a singular moment and evoke a broader narrative. The Open Photographer of the Year 2025 is Olivier Unia (France), who receives a $5000 (USD) cash prize and Sony digital imaging equipment.

Olivier Unia was chosen from the 10 Open category winners for his photograph Tbourida La Chute, which captures the danger and excitement of the moment a rider is thrown from their mount during a tbourida, a traditional Moroccan equestrian performance.

Commenting on his win, Olivier Unia says: 'I'm very proud to be the Open Photographer of the Year in this major competition. It gives me the confidence to continue to share my work. I entered Tbourida La Chute, one of the photographs from a project I've been working on for the past two years about the Moroccan equestrian art form of tbourida, and I am pleased to see this image recognised.'

STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

The brief for this year's Student competition was In the Beginning. Students of photography from leading institutions across the world were invited to enter a series documenting the beginning stages of a story. The Student Photographer of the Year 2025 is Micaela Valdivia Medina (Peru) , from the Instituto Profesional Arcos in Chile. Micaela Valdivia Medina's project, The Last Day We Saw the Mountains and the Sea, focuses on female prison spaces across Chile, and the dynamics that shape the lives of incarcerated women and their families.

Commenting on her win, Micaela Valdivia Medina says: 'To be a winner in the Sony World Photography Awards is very important to me, but also to all the women I worked with for this project. To talk about and photograph prison spaces is never easy, but it is necessary to keep making and sharing these images. As a student, I appreciate this opportunity and recognition. At this time when photography and arts education is in decline, I think it's important that students, teachers and professional photographers unite to protect it.'

YOUTH PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

For the 2025 Youth competition, photographers aged 19 and under were invited to respond to an Open Call and enter their best images from the last year. The Youth Photographer of the Year 2025, chosen from a shortlist of 11 photographers, is Daniel Dian-Ji Wu (Taiwan, 16 years old) for his arresting image of a skateboarder doing a trick, silhouetted against a sunset in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

Commenting on his win, Daniel Dian-Ji Wu says: 'It's an incredible honour to be named Youth Photographer of the Year. I feel beyond excited and grateful. Photography has been a huge part of my life for the past seven years, so this means so much to me-not just as recognition, but as a reminder of why I love what I do. It opens doors to new opportunities and connections, which makes the journey ahead even more meaningful. I'm really thankful to the Sony World Photography Awards for selecting me and can't wait to see what's next.'

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO PHOTOGRAPHY

The prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Photography 2025 is awarded to acclaimed documentary photographer Susan Meiselas . Known for her collaborative approach to portraiture, and for shedding light on lesser-known narratives, Meiselas' work has been instrumental in shaping contemporary documentary practices, and the conversation around participation in photography.

More than 60 images by Meiselas, including excerpts from some of her landmark series, are on view at Somerset House as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition, showing some of the key themes and narrative trajectories of the past five decades of her practice.

PROFESSIONAL COMPETITION CATEGORY WINNERS AND SHORTLIST
ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN

Category Winner

Ulana Switucha, Canada

2nd Place Andre Tezza, Brazil

3rd Place Owen Davies, United Kingdom

Shortlist

Alejandro Fernández-Llamazares Vidal, Spain

Maciej Leszczynski, Poland

Márton Mogyorósy, Hungary

Miku Yokoyama, Japan

Peter Franck, Germany

Yu Ting Lei, China Mainland 		CREATIVE

Category Winner

Rhiannon Adam, United Kingdom

2nd Place Irina Shkoda, Ukraine

3rd Place Julio Etchart & Holly Birtles, United Kingdom

Shortlist

Alice Poyzer, United Kingdom

Carolina Krieger, Brazil

Giorgia Lisi, Italy

Mariana Greif, Uruguay

Valentina Fusco, Italy

Yinna Higuera, Colombia 		DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS

Category Winner

Toby Binder, Germany

2nd Place Florence Goupil, Peru

3rd Place Alex Bex, France

Shortlist

Alessandro Grassani, Italy

Alfredo Bosco, Italy

Caroline Gutman, United States

Da Yang, China Mainland

Giovanni de Mojana, Italy

Jodi Windvogel, South Africa

Noriko Hayashi, Japan
ENVIRONMENT

Category Winner

Nicolás Garrido Huguet, Peru

2nd Place Maria Portaluppi, Ecuador

3rd Place Cristóbal Olivares, Chile

Shortlist

Daniele Vita, Italy

Kasia Strek, Poland

Matteo Bastianelli, Italy

Per-Anders Pettersson, Sweden

Shunta Kimura, Japan

Skander Khlif, Tunisia 		LANDSCAPE

Category Winner

Seido Kino, Japan

2nd Place Lalo de Almeida, Brazil

3rd Place Mischa Lluch, Spain

Shortlist

Dudu Roth, Israel

Francisco Gonzalez Camacho, Spain

Gunnar Knechtel, Germany

Javi Parejo, Spain

Kazuaki Koseki, Japan

Lorenzo Poli, Italy

Masood Talebi, Islamic Republic of Iran 		PERSPECTIVES

Category Winner

Laura Pannack, United Kingdom

2nd Place Giovanni Capriotti, Italy

3rd Place Valentin Valette, France

Shortlist

Bárbara Monteiro, Portugal

Carlos Folgoso Sueiro, Spain

Jed Bacason, Philippines

Lea Greub, Germany

Lina Czerny, Germany

Lorraine Turci, France

Mauricio Holc, Argentina
PORTRAITURE

Category winner

Gui Christ, Brazil

2nd Place Raúl Belinchón, Spain

3rd Place Tom Franks, United Kingdom

Shortlist

Alena Grom, Ukraine

Cletus Nelson Nwadike, Sweden

Constance Jaeggi O'Connor, Switzerland

Ivan Ryaskov, Kazakhstan

Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy

Niccolò Rastrelli, Italy

Stas Ginzburg, United States

WILDLIFE & NATURE

Photographer of the Year

Zed Nelson, United Kingdom

2nd Place Pascal Beaudenon, France

3rd Place Kevin Shi, United States

Shortlist

Amit Eshel, Israel

Brent Stirton, South Africa

Efrain Sueldo, United States

James Wylie, United Kingdom

Marielle van Uitert, Netherlands

Melina Schildberg, Germany

Thomas Nicolon, France 		SPORT

Category Winner

Chantal Pinzi, Italy

2nd Place Michael Dunn, Bolivia

3rd Place Antonio López Díaz, Spain

Shortlist

Matthew Joseph, United Kingdom

Mihaela Ivanova, Bulgaria

Robin Tutenges, France

Svenja Wiese, Germany

Tanara Stuermer, Brazil 		STILL LIFE

Category Winner

Peter Franck, Germany

2nd Place K M Asad, Bangladesh

3rd Place Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy

Shortlist

Amanda Harman, United Kingdom

Elaine Duigenan, United Kingdom

Li Sun, China Mainland

Miriam Bräutigam, Germany

Oded Wagenstein, Israel

Rui Caria, Portugal

Shinya Masuda, Japan

OPEN COMPETITION CATEGORY WINNERS AND SHORTLIST
ARCHITECTURE

Winner

Xuecheng Liu, China Mainland

Shortlist

Alessio D'Addato, Italy

Andrew Newman, United Kingdom

David Eliud Gil Samaniego Maldonado, Mexico

Hans Wichmann, Germany

Jason Smith, Australia

Max van Son, Netherlands

Michael Echteld, Netherlands

Michael Echteld, Netherlands

Pati John, Netherlands

Radek Pohnán, Czechia

Robert Fülöp, Romania

Thibault Drutel, France

Ute-Christa Scherhag, Germany 		CREATIVE

Winner

Jonell Francisco, Philippines

Shortlist

Ana Leal, Brazil

Ana Peiró Muñoz, United Kingdom

Enda Burke, Ireland

Hardijanto Budyman, Indonesia

Ian Knaggs, United Kingdom

Marina Tsaregorodtseva, United Kingdom

Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, Nigeria

Rachel Nixon, Canada

Vida Khani, Islamic Republic Of Iran

Yijing Yang, China Mainland 		LANDSCAPE

Winner

Ng Guang Ze, Singapore

Shortlist

Dan Liao, China Mainland

Francisco Negroni, Chile

KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland

Marcin Zajac, Poland

Martin Stranka, Czechia

Patrick Ems, Switzerland

Timo Zilz, Germany

Victor De Valles Ibañez, Spain

Vilhelm Gunnarsson, Iceland

Witold Ziomek, Poland

Xiaoying Shi, China Mainland

Yoshiaki Kudo, Japan

Zhu Yang, China Mainland
LIFESTYLE

Winner

Hajime Hirano, Japan

Shortlist

Barry Mayes, United Kingdom

Emma Rogers, New Zealand

Enamur Reza, Bangladesh

Kathryn Mussallem, Canada

Kevin Molano, Colombia

Lucero Mora Ardila, Mexico

Maira Ray, Brazil

Scott Seager, United States

Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh

Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia

Yaping Du, China Mainland

Yevhen Kostiuk, Ukraine

Zhang Xun, China Mainland 		MOTION

Open Photographer of the Year

Olivier Unia, France

Shortlist

Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt

Alex Halloway, United States

Antonio Flores García, Mexico

Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez, Mexico

Eduardo Schneider, United States

Hao Guo, China Mainland

Joe Wakefield, United Kingdom

Leo Huang, Taiwan

Nick Alston, United Kingdom

Sergey Geller, United States

Swee Choo Oh, Malaysia

Tim Jenka, Switzerland

Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam

Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia 		NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE

Winner

Estebane Rezkallah, France

Shortlist

Anirban Dutta, India

Christopher Baker, United States

Daniel Hannabuss, United Kingdom

Gianni Maitan, Italy

Hasan Bağlar, Cyprus

Hira Punjabi, India

Ilena Fasci, Italy

Jake Virus, United States

Klára Zamouřilová, Czechia

Martin Steenhaut, Belgium

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Bangladesh

Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru

Peter Delaney, Ireland

Tara Keane, Ireland
OBJECT

Winner

Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark

Shortlist

Angelo Brancaccio, Italy

Carol Santiago, Mexico

Edyta Kopcio, Poland

Fabi Bick, Germany

Ieva Gailė, Lithuania

Muhammad Amdad Hossain, Bangladesh

Natalia Hresko, Ukraine

Oliver Lahrem, Germany

Petia Angelova, Bulgaria

Rajeev Gaikwad, India

Rakibul Alam Khan, Bangladesh

Ralf Hanisch, Germany

Robert Bolton, United Kingdom

Yuting Li, China Mainland 		PORTRAITURE

Winner

Yeintze Boutamba, Gabon

Shortlist

Adolphe Maillot, France

Elena Subach, Ukraine

Emmanuel Lucky, Nigeria

Ivana Dostálová, Czechia

Mark Harrison, United Kingdom

Mark Harrison, United Kingdom

Matthieu Quatravaux, France

Panagiotis Rontos, Greece

Piotr Skubisz, Poland

Robbie Murrie, United Kingdom

Svetlana Jovanovic, Netherlands 		STREET PHOTOGRAPHY

Winner

Khairizal Maris, Indonesia

Shortlist

Angela Magalhães, Portugal

Francisco Mira Vicent, Spain

Gavin Bragdon, United States

Kathryn Mussallem, Canada

Manex Sungahid, Philippines

Nina Papiorek, Germany

Osvaldo Torres Reyes, Mexico

Pranto Chakraborty, Bangladesh

Samuel Terry, United Kingdom

Sean Lim Choon Hean, Malaysia

Seyed Ali Hosseini Far, Islamic Republic Of Iran

Sohel Ahmed, Bangladesh

Stefano Ruggiero, Italy

Yusof Salimi Namin, Islamic Republic Of Iran

TRAVEL

Winner

Matjaž Šimic, Slovenia

Shortlist

Akram Menari, Algeria

Arun Saha, India

Britt Knierim, Netherlands

Chim Oanh, Vietnam

Karolina Jurkiewicz, Poland

Khai Chuin Sim, Malaysia

Kunal Gupta, India

Liu Song, China Mainland

Mike Hellebrand, United Kingdom

Nicola Ducati, Italy

Ryo Yamamoto, Japan

Shubhodeep Roy, India

Spyridon Gennatas, Greece

STUDENT & YOUTH COMPETITION WINNERS AND SHORTLISTS
STUDENT COMPETITION YOUTH COMPETITION
Student Photographer of the Year

Micaela Valdivia Medina, Peru

Instituto Profesional Arcos, Chile

Shortlist

Albert Słowiński, Poland

Academy of Art in Szczecin, Poland

Honorata Kornacka, Poland

The Maria Grzegorzewska University, Poland

Ilana Grollman, United States

Emerson College, United States

Joel Potter, New Zealand

Aut University, New Zealand

Louna Pauly, France

Ecole Nationale Supérieure Louis Lumière, France

Montenez Lowery, United States

Georgia State University, Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design, United States

Peter Stougård Maunsbach, Denmark

DMJX Danish School of Media and Journalism, Denmark

Thapelo Mahlangu, South Africa

Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography, South Africa

Xingyu Fan, China Mainland

Nanjing University of the Arts, China Mainland 		Youth Photographer of the Year

Daniel Dian-Ji Wu, Taiwan

Shortlist

Ankit Ghosh, India

Chidima Ugwuedeh, New Zealand

Claire Gonzalez, United States

Joshua Hasanoff, Australia

Landon Chong Chung Yi, Malaysia

Matteo Botta, Switzerland

Oliver Marks, United States

Shayna Cuenca, United States

Tinnapat Netcharussaeng, Thailand

Zachariah Levens, United Kingdom


NOTES TO EDITORS

For press enquiries, please contact Polly Brock / Vanda Ivančić on ... .

A selection of images is available to download on .

###

Sony World Photography Awards

Produced by Creo under its photography strand World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards is one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar. Now in its 18th year, the free-to-enter Awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into contemporary photography today. For both established and emerging artists, the Awards offer world-class opportunities for exposure of their work. The Awards additionally recognise the world's most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award; the acclaimed photographer Susan Meiselas is the 2025 recipient of this award, joining a distinguished list of iconic names including William Eggleston (2013), Mary Ellen Mark (2014), Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), Edward Burtynsky (2022) and Sebastião Salgado (2024). The Awards showcase the works of winning and shortlisted photographers at a prestigious annual exhibition at Somerset House, London. worldphoto/exhibition

2024 Judges

Professional Competition: Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury; Yves Chatap, Independent Curator, Publisher, and Art Critic, Cameroon & France; Aldeide Delgado, Founder and Director, Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), United States; Vicky Ismach, Curatorial Coordinator, Montevideo Center of Photography (CdF), Uruguay; Manuel Sigrist, Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, Photo Elysée, Switzerland; Isabella Tam, Curator of Visual Art, M+, Hong Kong

Open & Youth competitions: Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy, Getty Images, United States

Student competition: Charlotte Jansen, Author, Journalist and Critic, UK

ZED NELSON

Photographer of the Year

Zed Nelson is acclaimed for long-term projects that explore contemporary society, driven by a critical focus on the intersection of modern capitalism and human psychology. He has published three monographs, Gun Nation, Love Me, and A Portrait of Hackney.

OLIVIER UNIA

Open Photographer of the Year

Olivier Unia is a Morocco-based French photographer. He has been photographing for several years, and is the recipient of various awards, as well as having collaborated with publications.

MICAELA VALDIVIA MEDINA

Student Photographer of the Year

Micaela Valdivia Medina is a student of Professional Photography at Instituto Profesional Arcos in Chile. Her work in photography is in constant movement through social contexts, forms of creation and collectivity. She develops themes of gender, culture, violence and territory through her work.

DANIEL DIAN-JI WU

Youth Photographer of the Year

Daniel Dian-Ji Wu is a 16-year-old photographer and filmmaker from Taiwan, consistently seeking opportunities to express his creativity through the lens. He has created campaign videos, promotional content, and captured events. His work has been exhibited at Taipei National University of the Arts.

SUSAN MEISELAS

Outstanding Contribution to Photography

Susan Meiselas is a documentary photographer based in New York. She is the author of Carnival Strippers (1976), Nicaragua (1981), Kurdistan: In the Shadow of History (1997), Pandora's Box (2001), Encounters with the Dani (2003), Prince Street Girls (2016), A Room of Their Own (2017), Tar Beach (2020) and Carnival Strippers Revisited (2022). Meiselas is well known for her documentation of human rights issues in Latin America. Her photographs are included in North American and international collections. In 1992 she was made a MacArthur Fellow and received a Guggenheim Fellowship (2015). Most recently, she received the first Women in Motion Award from Kering and the Rencontres d'Arles (2019), the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize (2019), and the Erich Salomon Award of the German Society for Photography (2022). Mediations, a survey exhibition of her work from the 1970s to present was initiated by the Jeu de Paume in Paris and travelled to Fundació Antoni Tàpies, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Instituto Moreira Salles in São Paulo, among others. Meiselas has been the President of the Magnum Foundation since 2007, with a mission to expand diversity and creativity in documentary photography.

World Photography Organisation

World Photography Organisation is a leading global platform dedicated to the development and advancement of photographic culture. Its programming and competition initiatives provide valuable opportunities for artists working in photography and help broaden the conversation around their work. The Sony World Photography Awards is World Photography Organisation's principal programme. Established in 2007, it is one of the world's biggest and most prestigious photography competitions; celebrating the work of leading and emerging practitioners and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually to its exhibitions worldwide. World Photography Organisation is the photography strand of Creo, which initiates events and programming across three sectors: photography, film and contemporary art. worldphoto

Follow World Photography Organisation on Social Media

Instagram: @worldphotoorg

X: @WorldPhotoOrg

LinkedIn/Facebook: World Photography Organisation

Creo

Creo initiates and organises events and programming across three key strands: photography, film and contemporary art. Established in 2007 as World Photography Organisation, Creo has since grown in scope, furthering its mission of developing meaningful opportunities for creatives and expanding the reach of its cultural activities. Today, its flagship projects include the Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, PHOTOFAIRS and Photo London. Working in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts, Creo helps deliver the group's ventures, comprising some of the world's leading art fairs. Taking its name from the Latin for 'I create', it is in this spirit that Creo sets out to empower and give agency to creative voices. creoarts

Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Book

The hardback exhibition book will be available to purchase at the exhibition shop in Somerset House and is available to pre-order on (£24.99). This collectible hardcover book celebrates remarkable photographs from the past year and delves into the compelling stories, both big and small, that inspired them. Enjoy award-winning images of all styles, genres and topics and immerse yourself in the unique perspectives of photographers from around the world as you look through its pages. Alongside the acclaimed images, readers will also be able to enjoy an essay dedicated to this year's Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient Susan Meiselas.

Sony Group Corporation

Sony Group Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From Game & Network Services to Music, Pictures, Electronics Products & Solutions, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services – Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: sony/en

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

About Sony Middle East and Africa

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Srishti Soni Ria Tharakan

Atteline DMCC Sony Middle East and Africa FZE

Email: ... Email: ...

MENAFN18042025005446012082ID1109444832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search