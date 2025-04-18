403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Overall Winners
|ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN Category Winner Ulana Switucha, Canada 2nd Place Andre Tezza, Brazil 3rd Place Owen Davies, United Kingdom Shortlist Alejandro Fernández-Llamazares Vidal, Spain Maciej Leszczynski, Poland Márton Mogyorósy, Hungary Miku Yokoyama, Japan Peter Franck, Germany Yu Ting Lei, China Mainland
|CREATIVE Category Winner Rhiannon Adam, United Kingdom 2nd Place Irina Shkoda, Ukraine 3rd Place Julio Etchart & Holly Birtles, United Kingdom Shortlist Alice Poyzer, United Kingdom Carolina Krieger, Brazil Giorgia Lisi, Italy Mariana Greif, Uruguay Valentina Fusco, Italy Yinna Higuera, Colombia
|DOCUMENTARY PROJECTS Category Winner Toby Binder, Germany 2nd Place Florence Goupil, Peru 3rd Place Alex Bex, France Shortlist Alessandro Grassani, Italy Alfredo Bosco, Italy Caroline Gutman, United States Da Yang, China Mainland Giovanni de Mojana, Italy Jodi Windvogel, South Africa Noriko Hayashi, Japan
|ENVIRONMENT Category Winner Nicolás Garrido Huguet, Peru 2nd Place Maria Portaluppi, Ecuador 3rd Place Cristóbal Olivares, Chile Shortlist Daniele Vita, Italy Kasia Strek, Poland Matteo Bastianelli, Italy Per-Anders Pettersson, Sweden Shunta Kimura, Japan Skander Khlif, Tunisia
|LANDSCAPE Category Winner Seido Kino, Japan 2nd Place Lalo de Almeida, Brazil 3rd Place Mischa Lluch, Spain Shortlist Dudu Roth, Israel Francisco Gonzalez Camacho, Spain Gunnar Knechtel, Germany Javi Parejo, Spain Kazuaki Koseki, Japan Lorenzo Poli, Italy Masood Talebi, Islamic Republic of Iran
|PERSPECTIVES Category Winner Laura Pannack, United Kingdom 2nd Place Giovanni Capriotti, Italy 3rd Place Valentin Valette, France Shortlist Bárbara Monteiro, Portugal Carlos Folgoso Sueiro, Spain Jed Bacason, Philippines Lea Greub, Germany Lina Czerny, Germany Lorraine Turci, France Mauricio Holc, Argentina
|PORTRAITURE Category winner Gui Christ, Brazil 2nd Place Raúl Belinchón, Spain 3rd Place Tom Franks, United Kingdom Shortlist Alena Grom, Ukraine Cletus Nelson Nwadike, Sweden Constance Jaeggi O'Connor, Switzerland Ivan Ryaskov, Kazakhstan Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy Niccolò Rastrelli, Italy Stas Ginzburg, United States WILDLIFE & NATURE Photographer of the Year Zed Nelson, United Kingdom 2nd Place Pascal Beaudenon, France 3rd Place Kevin Shi, United States Shortlist Amit Eshel, Israel Brent Stirton, South Africa Efrain Sueldo, United States James Wylie, United Kingdom Marielle van Uitert, Netherlands Melina Schildberg, Germany Thomas Nicolon, France
|SPORT Category Winner Chantal Pinzi, Italy 2nd Place Michael Dunn, Bolivia 3rd Place Antonio López Díaz, Spain Shortlist Matthew Joseph, United Kingdom Mihaela Ivanova, Bulgaria Robin Tutenges, France Svenja Wiese, Germany Tanara Stuermer, Brazil
|STILL LIFE Category Winner Peter Franck, Germany 2nd Place K M Asad, Bangladesh 3rd Place Alessandro Gandolfi, Italy Shortlist Amanda Harman, United Kingdom Elaine Duigenan, United Kingdom Li Sun, China Mainland Miriam Bräutigam, Germany Oded Wagenstein, Israel Rui Caria, Portugal Shinya Masuda, Japan
|ARCHITECTURE Winner Xuecheng Liu, China Mainland Shortlist Alessio D'Addato, Italy Andrew Newman, United Kingdom David Eliud Gil Samaniego Maldonado, Mexico Hans Wichmann, Germany Jason Smith, Australia Max van Son, Netherlands Michael Echteld, Netherlands Michael Echteld, Netherlands Pati John, Netherlands Radek Pohnán, Czechia Robert Fülöp, Romania Thibault Drutel, France Ute-Christa Scherhag, Germany
|CREATIVE Winner Jonell Francisco, Philippines Shortlist Ana Leal, Brazil Ana Peiró Muñoz, United Kingdom Enda Burke, Ireland Hardijanto Budyman, Indonesia Ian Knaggs, United Kingdom Marina Tsaregorodtseva, United Kingdom Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, Nigeria Rachel Nixon, Canada Vida Khani, Islamic Republic Of Iran Yijing Yang, China Mainland
|LANDSCAPE Winner Ng Guang Ze, Singapore Shortlist Dan Liao, China Mainland Francisco Negroni, Chile KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland Marcin Zajac, Poland Martin Stranka, Czechia Patrick Ems, Switzerland Timo Zilz, Germany Victor De Valles Ibañez, Spain Vilhelm Gunnarsson, Iceland Witold Ziomek, Poland Xiaoying Shi, China Mainland Yoshiaki Kudo, Japan Zhu Yang, China Mainland
|LIFESTYLE Winner Hajime Hirano, Japan Shortlist Barry Mayes, United Kingdom Emma Rogers, New Zealand Enamur Reza, Bangladesh Kathryn Mussallem, Canada Kevin Molano, Colombia Lucero Mora Ardila, Mexico Maira Ray, Brazil Scott Seager, United States Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia Yaping Du, China Mainland Yevhen Kostiuk, Ukraine Zhang Xun, China Mainland
|MOTION Open Photographer of the Year Olivier Unia, France Shortlist Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt Alex Halloway, United States Antonio Flores García, Mexico Cristopher Rogel Blanquet Chavez, Mexico Eduardo Schneider, United States Hao Guo, China Mainland Joe Wakefield, United Kingdom Leo Huang, Taiwan Nick Alston, United Kingdom Sergey Geller, United States Swee Choo Oh, Malaysia Tim Jenka, Switzerland Tuan Nguyen Tan, Vietnam Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia
|NATURAL WORLD & WILDLIFE Winner Estebane Rezkallah, France Shortlist Anirban Dutta, India Christopher Baker, United States Daniel Hannabuss, United Kingdom Gianni Maitan, Italy Hasan Bağlar, Cyprus Hira Punjabi, India Ilena Fasci, Italy Jake Virus, United States Klára Zamouřilová, Czechia Martin Steenhaut, Belgium Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Bangladesh Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru Peter Delaney, Ireland Tara Keane, Ireland
|OBJECT Winner Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark Shortlist Angelo Brancaccio, Italy Carol Santiago, Mexico Edyta Kopcio, Poland Fabi Bick, Germany Ieva Gailė, Lithuania Muhammad Amdad Hossain, Bangladesh Natalia Hresko, Ukraine Oliver Lahrem, Germany Petia Angelova, Bulgaria Rajeev Gaikwad, India Rakibul Alam Khan, Bangladesh Ralf Hanisch, Germany Robert Bolton, United Kingdom Yuting Li, China Mainland
|PORTRAITURE Winner Yeintze Boutamba, Gabon Shortlist Adolphe Maillot, France Elena Subach, Ukraine Emmanuel Lucky, Nigeria Ivana Dostálová, Czechia Mark Harrison, United Kingdom Mark Harrison, United Kingdom Matthieu Quatravaux, France Panagiotis Rontos, Greece Piotr Skubisz, Poland Robbie Murrie, United Kingdom Svetlana Jovanovic, Netherlands
|STREET PHOTOGRAPHY Winner Khairizal Maris, Indonesia Shortlist Angela Magalhães, Portugal Francisco Mira Vicent, Spain Gavin Bragdon, United States Kathryn Mussallem, Canada Manex Sungahid, Philippines Nina Papiorek, Germany Osvaldo Torres Reyes, Mexico Pranto Chakraborty, Bangladesh Samuel Terry, United Kingdom Sean Lim Choon Hean, Malaysia Seyed Ali Hosseini Far, Islamic Republic Of Iran Sohel Ahmed, Bangladesh Stefano Ruggiero, Italy Yusof Salimi Namin, Islamic Republic Of Iran
|TRAVEL Winner Matjaž Šimic, Slovenia Shortlist Akram Menari, Algeria Arun Saha, India Britt Knierim, Netherlands Chim Oanh, Vietnam Karolina Jurkiewicz, Poland Khai Chuin Sim, Malaysia Kunal Gupta, India Liu Song, China Mainland Mike Hellebrand, United Kingdom Nicola Ducati, Italy Ryo Yamamoto, Japan Shubhodeep Roy, India Spyridon Gennatas, Greece
|STUDENT COMPETITION
|YOUTH COMPETITION
|Student Photographer of the Year Micaela Valdivia Medina, Peru Instituto Profesional Arcos, Chile Shortlist Albert Słowiński, Poland Academy of Art in Szczecin, Poland Honorata Kornacka, Poland The Maria Grzegorzewska University, Poland Ilana Grollman, United States Emerson College, United States Joel Potter, New Zealand Aut University, New Zealand Louna Pauly, France Ecole Nationale Supérieure Louis Lumière, France Montenez Lowery, United States Georgia State University, Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design, United States Peter Stougård Maunsbach, Denmark DMJX Danish School of Media and Journalism, Denmark Thapelo Mahlangu, South Africa Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography, South Africa Xingyu Fan, China Mainland Nanjing University of the Arts, China Mainland
|Youth Photographer of the Year Daniel Dian-Ji Wu, Taiwan Shortlist Ankit Ghosh, India Chidima Ugwuedeh, New Zealand Claire Gonzalez, United States Joshua Hasanoff, Australia Landon Chong Chung Yi, Malaysia Matteo Botta, Switzerland Oliver Marks, United States Shayna Cuenca, United States Tinnapat Netcharussaeng, Thailand Zachariah Levens, United Kingdom
NOTES TO EDITORS For press enquiries, please contact Polly Brock / Vanda Ivančić on ... . A selection of images is available to download on . ### Sony World Photography Awards Produced by Creo under its photography strand World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards is one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar. Now in its 18th year, the free-to-enter Awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into contemporary photography today. For both established and emerging artists, the Awards offer world-class opportunities for exposure of their work. The Awards additionally recognise the world's most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award; the acclaimed photographer Susan Meiselas is the 2025 recipient of this award, joining a distinguished list of iconic names including William Eggleston (2013), Mary Ellen Mark (2014), Martin Parr (2017), Graciela Iturbide (2021), Edward Burtynsky (2022) and Sebastião Salgado (2024). The Awards showcase the works of winning and shortlisted photographers at a prestigious annual exhibition at Somerset House, London. worldphoto/exhibition 2024 Judges Professional Competition: Monica Allende, Independent Curator and Photography Consultant, Chair of the Jury; Yves Chatap, Independent Curator, Publisher, and Art Critic, Cameroon & France; Aldeide Delgado, Founder and Director, Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), United States; Vicky Ismach, Curatorial Coordinator, Montevideo Center of Photography (CdF), Uruguay; Manuel Sigrist, Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, Photo Elysée, Switzerland; Isabella Tam, Curator of Visual Art, M+, Hong Kong Open & Youth competitions: Claudia Grimaldi Marks, Senior Manager, New Creator Strategy, Getty Images, United States Student competition: Charlotte Jansen, Author, Journalist and Critic, UK ZED NELSON Photographer of the Year Zed Nelson is acclaimed for long-term projects that explore contemporary society, driven by a critical focus on the intersection of modern capitalism and human psychology. He has published three monographs, Gun Nation, Love Me, and A Portrait of Hackney. OLIVIER UNIA Open Photographer of the Year Olivier Unia is a Morocco-based French photographer. He has been photographing for several years, and is the recipient of various awards, as well as having collaborated with publications. MICAELA VALDIVIA MEDINA Student Photographer of the Year Micaela Valdivia Medina is a student of Professional Photography at Instituto Profesional Arcos in Chile. Her work in photography is in constant movement through social contexts, forms of creation and collectivity. She develops themes of gender, culture, violence and territory through her work. DANIEL DIAN-JI WU Youth Photographer of the Year Daniel Dian-Ji Wu is a 16-year-old photographer and filmmaker from Taiwan, consistently seeking opportunities to express his creativity through the lens. He has created campaign videos, promotional content, and captured events. His work has been exhibited at Taipei National University of the Arts. SUSAN MEISELAS Outstanding Contribution to Photography Susan Meiselas is a documentary photographer based in New York. She is the author of Carnival Strippers (1976), Nicaragua (1981), Kurdistan: In the Shadow of History (1997), Pandora's Box (2001), Encounters with the Dani (2003), Prince Street Girls (2016), A Room of Their Own (2017), Tar Beach (2020) and Carnival Strippers Revisited (2022). Meiselas is well known for her documentation of human rights issues in Latin America. Her photographs are included in North American and international collections. In 1992 she was made a MacArthur Fellow and received a Guggenheim Fellowship (2015). Most recently, she received the first Women in Motion Award from Kering and the Rencontres d'Arles (2019), the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize (2019), and the Erich Salomon Award of the German Society for Photography (2022). Mediations, a survey exhibition of her work from the 1970s to present was initiated by the Jeu de Paume in Paris and travelled to Fundació Antoni Tàpies, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Instituto Moreira Salles in São Paulo, among others. Meiselas has been the President of the Magnum Foundation since 2007, with a mission to expand diversity and creativity in documentary photography. World Photography Organisation World Photography Organisation is a leading global platform dedicated to the development and advancement of photographic culture. Its programming and competition initiatives provide valuable opportunities for artists working in photography and help broaden the conversation around their work. The Sony World Photography Awards is World Photography Organisation's principal programme. Established in 2007, it is one of the world's biggest and most prestigious photography competitions; celebrating the work of leading and emerging practitioners and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually to its exhibitions worldwide. World Photography Organisation is the photography strand of Creo, which initiates events and programming across three sectors: photography, film and contemporary art. worldphoto Follow World Photography Organisation on Social Media Instagram: @worldphotoorg X: @WorldPhotoOrg LinkedIn/Facebook: World Photography Organisation Creo Creo initiates and organises events and programming across three key strands: photography, film and contemporary art. Established in 2007 as World Photography Organisation, Creo has since grown in scope, furthering its mission of developing meaningful opportunities for creatives and expanding the reach of its cultural activities. Today, its flagship projects include the Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, PHOTOFAIRS and Photo London. Working in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts, Creo helps deliver the group's ventures, comprising some of the world's leading art fairs. Taking its name from the Latin for 'I create', it is in this spirit that Creo sets out to empower and give agency to creative voices. creoarts Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Book The hardback exhibition book will be available to purchase at the exhibition shop in Somerset House and is available to pre-order on (£24.99). This collectible hardcover book celebrates remarkable photographs from the past year and delves into the compelling stories, both big and small, that inspired them. Enjoy award-winning images of all styles, genres and topics and immerse yourself in the unique perspectives of photographers from around the world as you look through its pages. Alongside the acclaimed images, readers will also be able to enjoy an essay dedicated to this year's Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient Susan Meiselas. Sony Group Corporation Sony Group Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From Game & Network Services to Music, Pictures, Electronics Products & Solutions, Imaging & Sensing Solutions and Financial Services – Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: sony/en About Sony Corporation Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit: *Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time. About Sony Middle East and Africa Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region. Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region. For media enquiries, please contact: Srishti Soni Ria Tharakan Atteline DMCC Sony Middle East and Africa FZE Email: ... Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment