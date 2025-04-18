One-Time Relaxation In Age Criteria For Class-1 Admissions

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a key decision, the School Education Department on Thursday announced a one-time relaxation for determining the minimum age for admission to Class 1st in Jammu Division for the 2025-26 academic session.
Financial Commissioner Shantmanu said the minimum age will be reckoned as of September 30, 2025, for the upcoming session. However, from the academic session 2026-27 onwards, the age will be reckoned as of March 31 of the respective year.
This decision follows requests and representations concerning age eligibility in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates a minimum age of three years for pre-primary enrollment.
The relaxation is intended to accommodate children enrolled in Nursery during the 2022-23 session. The directive applies to all educational institutions in Jammu Division, except for winter zones.
Shantmanu stressed strict compliance to ensure a smooth admission process and reiterated that no further relaxations will be granted post-2026-27.
