Diriyah Company Awards Construction Contract Worth $1.4 Billion (SAR 5.1 Billion) To Build The Iconic Royal Diriyah Opera House
The contract was awarded to a joint venture comprising El Seif Engineering Contracting Co. Ltd., (ESEC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC) and Midmac Construction Co. Ltd. Diriyah Company's Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo signed the agreement with the three joint venture companies during a signing ceremony held recently to mark this latest milestone on Diriyah's development journey, including a series of other major project announcements made during the first quarter of 2025. The Royal Diriyah Opera House will become Diriyah's flagship performing arts venue and a major architectural landmark, setting new benchmarks for cultural performances in Saudi Arabia. With a capacity of 2,000 people, the main opera auditorium will become the focal point of the venue that will be managed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The venue is capable of accommodating and staging the largest international touring opera, theatrical and musical performances in a unique, intimate and engaging space bringing artists and the audience together. The Royal Diriyah Opera House will also include a 450-seat studio theater, a shaded rooftop amphitheater with 450 seats and multipurpose halls taking the total seating capacity to 3,100 seats. The contract also covers the construction of additional assets in the opera house district, including one of Diriyah's five star hospitality assets and a mixed-use residential complex. This contract is the latest in a series of major announcements signed in 2025, including:
The launch of the high-profile Media and Innovation District at MIPIM in Cannes
Awarding a $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) architecture and design contract to Omrania, the Kingdom Tower architects, for buildings around Diriyah's main iconic avenue
Opening of two major electricity substations, the 1707 MVA-capacity Bulk Substation and 200 MVA-capacity Primary Substation, operated by the Saudi Electricity Company
The appointment of Giza Systems as the delivery partner for Diriyah's Smart City initiative
The selection of IBM Maximo Application Suite to monitor and manage assets across Diriyah to enhance its Smart City capabilities
The launch of Saudi Arabia's first Armani branded residences
The opening of Taleed – globally renowned chef Michael Mina's first Michelin-starred restaurant in Saudi Arabia at the 134-room Luxury Collection hotel, Bab Samhan
