Number Of Companies Opened In Oman Increases 14%
Commercial registrations, referring to business openings, totaled 441,773 last year. Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investment reached OMR 30 billion in 2024, equivalent to USD 77.7 billion at the current exchange rate, with an increase of OMR 4.58 billion (USD 11.8 billion) compared to 2023.
In a press conference, the ministry also presented data on trade exchanges between Oman and the world. These reached OMR 40.9 billion (USD 105.9 billion), with total exports of commodities from the Arab country amounting to OMR 24.2 billion (USD 62.6 billion).
The press conference was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion: Minister Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Undersecretaries Saleh Said Masan and Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farooji, and the Foreign Trade and Cooperation Advisor, Pankaj Khimji.
