Al Sadd Target Title, Al Duhail Hold Out Hope In QSL Finale
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Defending champions Al Sadd are on the brink of securing back-to-back Qatar Stars League titles as they prepare to face Al Ahli in a decisive last round fixture on Friday (April 18). The match kicks off at 6:30pm at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.
Sadd currently lead the table with 49 points, holding a narrow two-point advantage over second-placed Al Duhail. A victory against Al Ahli will seal the league title for Felix Sanchez's men, irrespective of the outcome of Duhail's simultaneous clash with Al Khor.
Al Sadd, unbeaten in recent weeks, know that destiny is firmly in their hands. Head coach Felix Sanchez emphasised the importance of the moment in a press conference on Thursday.“This match is like a final for us. The situation is still in our hands and that is positive, but we are fully aware that the match will be difficult,” the former Qatar coach said.
“Al Ahli have had a distinguished season and are among the top four. They'll want to finish strongly, but we must stay focused on ourselves. Winning the league title is very important – it's the result of consistency over 22 rounds,” the Spaniard added.
Midfielder Paulo Otavio echoed the coach's sentiments:“Everyone has worked hard for this game. We've had our ups and downs, but our focus never wavered. We're ready for the challenge.”
The first-leg encounter between the two sides had ended in a thrilling 2–2 draw. Meanwhile, Ahli, already guaranteed a fourth-place finish with 35 points, have qualified for the next season's Qatar Cup. With nothing to lose and a strong season under their belt, they'll be keen to play spoilers in Sadd's title quest.
Meanwhile, Duhail travel to Al Khor Stadium knowing their title hopes hinge not only on victory but on an Al Sadd stumble. Christophe Galtier's side, on 47 points, must beat already-relegated Al Khor and hope Sadd are held or defeated.
“Our last win gave us a morale boost,” Galtier said.“We know it's not entirely in our hands, but football is full of surprises. If we win and Al Sadd lose, we're champions.”
Al Khor, relegated after a 0–3 loss to Sadd last week, sit bottom of the table with 13 points. Despite improved performances under coach Salam Shaker, including back-to-back wins before their relegation was confirmed, their fate is sealed.
Al Duhail midfielder Ahmed Abdelmaqsoud added:“It's a mistake to underestimate Al Khor. This is not an easy match, and we can't be distracted by other games. Regardless of how the title race ends, we've had a strong season across all competitions.” Al Khor had defeated Al Duhail 2–1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
Friday's (Arpil 18) fixtures
All matches kick off at 6:30pm:
Al Sadd vs Al Ahli (Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium)
Al Khor vs Al Duhail (Al Khor Stadium)
Al Rayyan vs Qatar SC (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Al Gharafa vs Al Shahania (Thani Bin Jassim Stadium)
Al Shamal vs Al Wakrah (Al Bayt Stadium)
Umm Salal vs Al Arabi (Grand Hamad Stadium)
