Talkin: A New-Generation Platform For Global Youth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its launch, Talkin has attracted over 2 million users across 20+ countries-outpacing many niche language apps in user growth. Its smart matching system brings together people from different cultures - helping you find language partners you actually vibe with. No matter what you're into - learning a new language, sharing your local life, chatting about travel, or even obsessing over your favorite cup of coffee - there's always someone on the other end who gets it. At its core, Talkin it's a global space where everyone is both a learner and a storyteller.

According to a white paper jointly released by the World Economic Forum and Capgemini, there were 73 million global digital jobs in 2024, a number expected to grow to 92 million by 2030. This rapid shift is driving young people to strengthen their cross-cultural communication skills, fueling demand for more flexible, socially driven, and immersive ways to learn. In response, Talkin established long-term academic partnerships with Beijing Language and Culture University and Hong Kong Baptist University to co-create a global language exchange community. With support from professional educators, the platform has quickly won the hearts of young people around the world.

About Talkin

The company behind Talkin is publicly listed with both A-share and H-share status. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company also operates offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Chengdu, and has built a strong presence in digital culture and education. It has participated in industry exchanges with leading tech companies like Huawei and Tencent, contributing to ongoing discussions in the field. Beyond business, Talkin maintains a strong commitment to social responsibility - donating over 4 million RMB to public welfare initiatives over the past three years .

Talkin is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Join over 2 million global users and start your language and culture journey today. Say hello to the world-on Talkin.

Learn more about Talkin:

Related link:

CONTACT: Jade Rong, [email protected]

SOURCE TalkIn