Trump Says Ukraine Minerals Deal Will Be Signed Next Week
He announced this to journalists during a meeting in the Oval Office with the head of the Italian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“We have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday,” he said.
At the same time, he checked with US Treasury Secretary, and then clarified that he meant“next Thursday.”Read also: Zelensky , Macron coordinate further diplomatic contacts and meeting
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US could sign a memorandum of intent on the minerals deal today.
