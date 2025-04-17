Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Ukraine Minerals Deal Will Be Signed Next Week

2025-04-17 07:10:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US President Donald Trump said that a minerals deal with Ukraine could be signed as early as next Thursday.

He announced this to journalists during a meeting in the Oval Office with the head of the Italian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday,” he said.

At the same time, he checked with US Treasury Secretary, and then clarified that he meant“next Thursday.”

Read also: Zelensky , Macron coordinate further diplomatic contacts and meeting

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US could sign a memorandum of intent on the minerals deal today.

MENAFN17042025000193011044ID1109444338

