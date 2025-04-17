Trump Says Ukraine Minerals Deal Will Be Signed Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) US President Donald Trump said that a minerals deal with Ukraine could be signed as early as next Thursday.

He announced this to journalists during a meeting in the Oval Office with the head of the Italian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday,” he said.

At the same time, he checked with US Treasury Secretary, and then clarified that he meant“next Thursday.”

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the US could sign a memorandum of intent on the minerals deal today.