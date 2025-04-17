Narcotics Bust: Woman Drug Kingpin Among 3 Held In Kupwara

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Ghulam Jeelani, said the arrests were made during a late-night operation when a police team intercepted a suspicious vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a large quantity of narcotics and detained all three individuals on the spot.

“One of the arrested persons, Haseena Begum, is a well-known drug smuggler with several FIRs registered against her across the Valley,” Jeelani said.“She has been instrumental in pushing contraband from South to North Kashmir.”

The vehicle used in the smuggling has been seized, and an FIR has been registered. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the broader network involved in the trade.

SSP Jeelani also revealed that the woman kingpin's brother is a government employee.“We are writing to the Director of CAPD to take strict departmental action against him,” he said.

To tighten surveillance in vulnerable border zones like Tangdhar, police have deployed female personnel from both BSF and J&K Police to screen women suspects, who in some cases have used their identity to evade security checks.

“Some female traffickers exploit their circumstances to dodge enforcement. That won't be tolerated anymore,” the SSP said.

Warning absconders involved in earlier narcotics cases, particularly from Tangdhar, Jeelani said their properties would be attached under legal provisions.“There will be no escape for anyone involved in the drug trade,” he said, adding that community cooperation has been key in several successful operations so far.

