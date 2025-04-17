Uganda: ‘Gov’T Will Follow Law On Expansion Of Gulu University’

The Minister of State for Water and Environment (Environment), Hon. Beatrice Anywar has said that the degazettement of Gulu central forest reserve to allow for the expansion of Gulu University will be done in accordance with the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003.

“We follow procedures and it is not because we are frustrating efforts of Gulu University, we are following the law. We are not going to do anything outside the law to gazette or degazette any forest reserves,” she said.

The Minister's remarks were part of her brief statement to Parliament on degazettement of land occupied by Gulu University, during plenary sitting on Thursday, 17 April 2025.

She said that Gulu University, working with both Gulu City Authority and Nwoya district local government has provided alternative land in Nwoya district, which has been converted into free hold title in the names of Gulu University.

“Both the lands have been surveyed including boundary opening and now in the final process of doing valuation in accordance with sections 8 and 11 of the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act, 2003,” said Anywar.

She added that what is left now is for the National Forestry Authority (NFA), Gulu City Authority and Gulu University to complete undertaking the Environment and Social Impact Assessment for both the Gulu Central Forest Reserve and the alternative land in Nwoya.

After the assessment, Anywar said that a report will be submitted to the National Environment Management Authority for approval.

“Subsequently this status shall be submitted to cabinet for approval,” said Anywar.

Hon. Christine Kaaya (NUP, Kiboga district) welcomed the decision by the Ministry to follow the law, and stressed the need for both the university and Nwoya district to carry out the environment impact assessment.

Hon. Denis Oguzu Lee (FDC, Maracha County) also applauded the Ministry for following the right procedures on gazettement and degazettement.

“Cabinet must be mindful that the President [Yoweri Museveni] signed a declaration to end deforestation by 2030, so if you move without using the right procedures, you will be indicting the President before the global community,” he said.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa urged the Minister to expedite the process, saying that the University has already planted trees.

“We need government to assess and see whether indeed we have met the conditions. Minister, help the University so that we expedite the process,” he said.

In 2020, President Museveni directed the then Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda to degazette 70 acres of Gulu Central Forest Reserve for expansion of the University.

Parliament in 2021 passed a resolution approving the degazettement of the land.

The land is expected to host the Faculties of Medicine, Agriculture, Environment, research laboratories and a hostel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.