Zippo Drops Limited-Edition Butane Lighter Insert For 4/20

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to fit seamlessly inside any classic Zippo lighter case, the insert delivers a single torch-style blue flame and refillable butane functionality. Paired with one of Zippo's signature lighter designs, it offers a sleek, odorless and wind-resistant upgrade for anyone looking to add a pop of personality and performance to their everyday routine.

"Zippo has always been synonymous with enduring quality and iconic design," said Brent Tyler, vice president of global marketing for Zippo. "Our latest 4/20 offerings continue this tradition, providing fans with highly refined tools and accessories that enhance their experience with both functionality and style."

Complementing the new insert is Zippo's growing Cannabis Collection, a line of premium lighters featuring sophisticated marijuana-inspired artwork. Highlights include the Argyle Leaf Design , which uses shimmering 540 Fusion technology to depict layered leaf patterns on a Tumbled Brass base. Queen of Bud , which was established in 2018 by one of the first female founders in the legal cannabis industry, also joins the 2025 lineup with two licensed designs featured on sleek Black Matte models.

Whether collecting or gifting, the collection offers elevated style along with the iconic durability and reliability Zippo is known for. Additional cannabis designs newly added to the Zippo catalog include:



Atomic Cannabis Design : A midcentury-inspired Photo Image 360° design with a cannabis leaf motif.

Cannabis Leaf Design : An intricate Double Lustre cannabis leaf design.

Captivating Cannabis Design : A classic lighter with a vibrant floral and cannabis design.

Abstract Cannabis Design : A 540 Color lighter in a bold design that glows in the dark. Alien Leaf Design : A wide-eyed extraterrestrial looms on the surface of this Black Matte lighter complete with Zippo's Black Light process.

Zippo's Cannabis Collection starts at $23.95 and can be found at zippo , which has been given a complete makeover in the lead up to 4/20. Select styles are also available at Amazon .

