President El-Sisi Speaks With Rwanda’S President

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two Presidents reviewed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and developmental fields, as well as joint projects across various sectors. This cooperation reflects the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, with a view to realizing their peoples' mutual interests.

President El-Sisi discussed with Rwanda's President ways to strengthen collaboration among Nile Basin countries, in a way that serves the common interests of all Basin nations, through enhanced cooperation and commitment to consensus among all parties.

The call also touched on the situation in Central Africa, with a focus on means to restore calm in the eastern Congo region. President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's keenness on extending full support to all regional and international efforts aimed at calming the situation in that region, and reaching a peaceful political solution that aims to restore regional peace and security, for the benefit of the peoples of the region and to achieve their aspirations for prosperity and progress.

