Biologiq Debuts Innovation Of The Year At Chinaplas 2025

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major honor, BioLogiQ's plant-based and sustainable materials for non-woven applications have been selected as Chinaplas 2025 Innovation of the Year. Event attendees will be introduced to XN 25301, a grade that expands the possibilities of plant-based content in non-woven fabrics.

XN 25301 is a hybrid grade that combines polypropylene with 50% plant-based materials. Fabric made with XN 25301 is highly durable, provides a premium user experience, and can be formulated to contain 25% plant-based content- a critical step toward more responsible material sourcing.

Since receiving AEII HK Gold Award last December , the BioLogiQ HK team has pushed innovation further by producing spun bond non-woven fabrics at various weights to exemplify XN's product potential: sleek tote bags in various sizes, wine bags, placemats, disposable isolation gowns, bed sheets, shoe bags, and more will be on display at the show.

From April 15th – 18th in Hall 20 booth D25, Chinaplas attendees will have the opportunity to experience BioLogiQ HK's latest plant-based grade firsthand through fabric swatches and the wide array of display products.

As BioLogiQ continues to redefine the commercial potential of sustainable materials, being selected as Chinaplas 2025 Innovation of the Year is an honor that fuels our commitment to help manufacturers transition toward a circular, low-carbon future. Join us at Chinaplas 2025 and discover how brands and manufacturers are transitioning to sustainable material solutions - one fabric, one product, one breakthrough at a time.

Chinaplas 2025 will take place April 15 – 18 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), PR China. Visit BioLogiQ's booth in Hall 20 at booth D25 for the first-hand experience.

To learn more about BioLogiQ's Chinaplas award visit chinaplasonline .

Diana Thomas

BioLogiQ

+1 208-357-9650

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.