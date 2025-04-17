Govt Orders Major Reshuffle Of IPS, JKPS Officers

The transfer order, issued by the Home Department, includes several high-level changes.

Among the prominent IPS officers reshuffled is Uttam Chand (IPS-2002), who has been posted as IGP Police Operations and Services at the Police Headquarters after a period of awaiting posting.

Sarah Rizvi (IPS-2008), formerly DIG IR Jammu, has been transferred and posted as DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, replacing Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood (IPS-2009), who was also awaiting a posting, has now been appointed DIG IR Kashmir, and Umesh Kumar (IPS-2009) moves from DIG Home Guards Jammu to DIG Training at PHQ.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS-2010) has been appointed DIG CID Kashmir, while Jatinder Singh Johar (IPS-2012) has taken charge as SSP Security VIP Tech at CID Headquarters.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (IPS-2013) will now serve as Commandant of the 3rd Battalion IR, and Ranjit Singh Sambyal (IPS-2013), who was previously SSP Anantnag, has been transferred as SSP Technical at CID HQ.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat (IPS-2013) has been posted as DIG CID Kashmir, and Amritpal Singh (IPS-2014), previously Director of Police Telecommunication, has been appointed Technical SO to IGP Services.

In other key postings, G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS-2014) takes over as Principal of PTTI Vijaypur, while Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria (IPS-2014) replaces him as SSP Srinagar.

Tanushree (IPS-2017), who served with SIA Kashmir, has been appointed SP East Srinagar, and Bisma Qazi (IPS-2017) is now SP SIA HQ Kashmir.

Among JKPS officers, several district-level SSPs and commandants have been shifted. Amit Gupta (JKPS-2001) has been appointed SSP HQ CID, replacing Peerzada Naveed, while Mohd Majid Malik (JKPS-2001) has taken over as SSP (SS) CID HQ.

Javid Iqbal has been posted as Commandant of the 6th Battalion JKAP, and Amarjit Singh is now SSP Finger Print Bureau.

Mohd Yousuf, previously SSP Ganderbal, has been posted as SO to DIG Central Kashmir Range-(KNO)

