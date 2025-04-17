Qatari Emir Arrives In Moscow For Talks With Putin On Ukraine, Middle East Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow on Thursday for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and Middle East issues.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would have a "serious conversation" on a range of issues and sign various agreements.

"It is difficult to overestimate the role of Qatar as a whole now in many regional and even world affairs. Qatar is our good partner, Russian-Qatari relations are developing very dynamically, contacts between the heads of state are quite frequent," Peskov told reporters.

Qatar has made a series of attempts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and has helped arrange the return of children from both countries who were separated from their parents during the war.

Ukraine's ombudsman, Qatar's minister of state discuss return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Russia and Qatar said this week that the leaders would discuss efforts to find a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi told Russia's TASS state news agency that the emir's talks with Putin would touch on Ukraine, Syria, the Gaza Strip and energy such as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In January 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his participation in the Peace Summit and praised his role in securing the return of 53 Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia, as well as in providing them with essential medical and psychological assistance.

