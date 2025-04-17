403
Kuwait Beat Malaysia 22-9 In Int'l Ice Hockey Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait national ice hockey team defeated their Malaysian counterpart 22-9 in the Armenia 2025 Division IV World Championship campaign in Yerevan on Thursday.
The Kuwaiti squad did a great job to impose their control over the game, ensuring a comfortable lead in the first and second halves.
Kuwaiti Team Manager Meshal Al-Awadi told KUNA over the phone that the Kuwaiti athletes' performance was so impressive that they were now qualified to win the title.
He vowed that his team would do their utmost to beat Iran in the final match on Saturday, speaking highly of the great job done by the Kuwaiti team during the championship. (end)
