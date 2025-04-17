403
Kuwait FM Chairs Al-Sumait Prize For African Development Board Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait Prize for African Development Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday chaired the board's 10th meeting.
The meeting focused on the criteria of nomination, registration and winning, along with other topics put on the agenda as part of Kuwait's support for organizations working in Africa in return for exemplary and effective services, projects and programs in the award's domains involving education, health and food security. (end)

