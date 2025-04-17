Heavy Spring Snow Storm Wreaks Havoc In The Alps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Saint-Julien-Mont-Denis: An unusually heavy spring storm across the Alps sparked chaos on Thursday, as it dumped more than a metre of snow in some areas, shutting ski areas, roads, trains and schools as authorities urged people to stay home.

The heavy snowfall killed at least one person while another was severely injured in an avalanche as snow blanketed areas of Switzerland, Italy and France.

Although snowfall in April is not unusual in the Alps, the amount that has fallen took parts of the region by surprise.

A woman walks with her dog in the snow in Lenk as severe weather hits the Swiss Alps, on April 17, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP)



In the French resort of Tignes, authorities ordered residents to remain indoors after more than 1.1 metres (yards) of snow fell overnight.

"All cars are covered up to the roof... Just walking outside is worrying," said Mathis, a hotel employee in Tignes who declined to give his full name.

In the nearby ski station of Val Thorens, a woman was found in cardiac arrest after being buried in an avalanche, authorities said.

The risk of avalanches was declared at the highest 5/5 level and closed several ski stations in the region.

In Italy, the air force's weather service reported "intense and abundant" rain that above 1,800 meters turned to snow.

Firefighters said on X that an "elderly man" had been found dead in the Italian Piedmont region, with local news outlets reporting he was 92.

'Exceptional

snowfall -In neighbouring Switzerland, "exceptional" snowfalls hit the southwestern canton of Valais.

Many roads and tunnels were shut in all three countries due to fallen trees or avalanche risks and some schools remain closed.

Dozens of heavy trucks that cannot use cross-border tunnels were at a standstill on the side of the A43 motorway linking France and Italy.