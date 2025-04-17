Nimrat Kaur-Starrer ‘Kull’ Tells Story Of A Dysfunctional Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur will be seen in the upcoming thriller series 'Kull' along with Amol Parashar and Riddhi Dogra.

The series follows the story of a dysfunctional family and strained relationships. The tease of the series was unveiled on Thursday, and offers a peek into the Raisingh family's dark and dangerous world.

Talking about her role, Nimrat Kaur shared,“Kull' is a reminder that sometimes the darkest secrets are the ones families hide. I play the character of Indirani who is layered, guarded, fierce and complex; and it was indeed challenging to bring her to life. This show dissects the legacy of silence and secrets and I can't wait for the audience to see how the story unravels. 'Kull' is filled with raw emotion, and I'm so excited for everyone to experience it on JioHotstar”.

The series also stars Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra, and is directed by Sahir Raza.

Director Sahir Raza said,“Kull' isn't just a thriller, it's a descent into the dark corners families dare not speak of. Beneath every frame lies silence, guilt, and buried truths clawing their way to the surface. This is a story about legacy, about secrets so powerful they shape generations and working alongside an extraordinary cast along with visionary minds of Ekta and Shobha Kapoor for this has been nothing short of transformative. What we've created is intimate, and raw and I hope audiences on JioHotstar feel every shiver, every secret, every scar we pour into it”.

Produced by Balaji Digital, the series is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and is set to premiere on May 2, 2025 on JioHotstar.