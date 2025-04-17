Sandra Huller, Colman Domingo Team Up For A Satirical Drama

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sandra Huller, who is known for 'Anatomy of a Fall,', and 'The Zone of Interest', will be sharing the screen with actor Colman Domingo in Goran Stolevski's 'True-ish'.

The film is a satirical drama which marks his follow-up to 'Housekeeping for Beginners'. Charades and New Europe Film Sales have acquired international rights to the film while UTA Independent Film Group will represent North American rights, reports 'Variety'.

The project will be presented to buyers at the Cannes Film Market. Currently in production, the movie follows Janet Paine, a well-intentioned but deeply insecure Manhattan PR executive with a specialty for smear campaigns.

“A toxic build-up of stress, alcohol and miscommunication leads to her relocation to the Balkans for a job that sounds noble, director of outreach at a 'peace lab', but in reality involves generating fake news to target political regimes on the fringes of the EU,” the film's synopsis reads.“Desperate to make amends for past mistakes and show initiative, she ends up staging footage of atrocities that gets her into deeper and deeper trouble, with serious international consequences”.

As per 'Variety', Stolevski is a Macedonian-Australian director known for his distinctive storytelling. His most recent film 'Housekeeping for Beginners' won a prize at the Venice Film Festival in 2023.

His feature debut 'You Won't Be Alone' premiered at Sundance in 2022 and represented Australia in the Oscar race, while his sophomore outing 'Of an Age' kicked off Melbourne Film Festival.

Stolevski's longtime partners Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings of Causeway Films ('The Babadook', 'Talk to Me') are producing the film. 'True-ish' will shoot in Eastern Europe in early 2026.

The film will be financed with support from Australian and European federal and state funding agencies and local tax incentives.