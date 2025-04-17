Pakistan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decrease By 127 Mln USD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have decreased by 127 million US dollars, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

During the week ending on April 11, the total foreign exchange reserves of the bank stood at about 10.57 billion dollars, the SBP said.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came in at around 5.09 billion dollars.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country were recorded at around 15.66 billion dollars.