Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 3.18% This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 3.18 percent this week, reaching USD 3,341.52000 per ounce, according to data released on Thursday by Qatar National Bank (QNB).



The price increased from USD 3238.48780 recorded last Sunday. The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals saw weekly changes, with silver rising by 0.98 percent to USD 32.62000 per ounce, up from USD 32.30400 on Sunday, while platinum rose by 2.45 percent to reach USD 974.96980 per ounce, compared to USD 951.65000 at the beginning of the week.



