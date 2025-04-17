403
FTSE Forecast Today 17/04: FTSE 100 Continues (Chart)
- The FTSE 100 has gone back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday, as we find ourselves hanging around the 8200 level. This is an area that obviously is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that has been previously support. In other words, there should be a certain amount of“market memory” in this general vicinity. With that in mind, I do not find the fact that the market couldn't break above here as particularly surprising, because quite frankly we had gotten a little stretched from the bounce.
