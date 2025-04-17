403
Nasdaq Forecast Today 17/04: Negative Session (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The NASDAQ 100 has fallen a bit during the trading session on essay, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, the tariff situation continues to cause traders to panic. All things being equal, this is a market that I think is trying to form some type of range, and quite frankly you should be cautious shorting at this point, despite the fact that it is obviously a negative market, due to the fact that all it would take is one announcement to turn this market right back around and make it grip like it did last week.
