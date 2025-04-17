403
USDCAD Forecast Today 17/04: US Dollar Drops (Charts)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the trading session on Wednesday, we have seen the US dollar dropped to the 1.39 region against the Canadian dollar, an area that's been interesting multiple times in the past, and I do think that we are in the midst of trying to sort out whether or not the US dollar can find technical support here, or whether or not it continues to break down against the Loonie.
