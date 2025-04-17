403
USD/JPY Analysis Today 17/4: Selling Pressure (Chart)
- Currency traders failed to achieve an upward rebound for the USD/JPY currency pair; its slight gains did not exceed the 143.27 level, and it quickly returned to its stronger downward path, despite strong US retail sales figures. USD/JPY trading is stabilizing around the 141.66 level at the time of writing the analysis, paving the way for a more violent downward move.
