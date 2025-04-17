Switzerland's Stockpile Of Nuclear Fuel Abroad Shrinks

Français fr La Suisse a moins de matières nucléaires à l'étranger Original Read more: La Suisse a moins de matières nucléaires à l'étrange

This content was published on April 17, 2025 - 16:17

The quantity of natural uranium is almost 770 tonnes, whereas it had stabilised at around 1,000 tonnes between 2020 and 2022. It had almost doubled by 2020. As for low-enriched uranium, the stockpile stands at nearly 141 tonnes. This compares with 113.6 tonnes a year earlier.

Depleted uranium (8 kg) and plutonium (1 kg) have not changed since 2017. However, Switzerland does not store thorium or highly enriched uranium abroad. Stocks of uranium from reprocessing will be phased out in 2020.

Swiss nuclear material stocks are located in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain and Sweden, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) said in a press release on Thursday. They vary as a result of the acquisition and conversion of uranium into fuel elements, depending on economic and operational requirements.

