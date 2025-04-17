Jordanian, Lebanese Lawmakers Highlight Strong Ties

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House First Deputy Speaker Mustafa Khasawneh on Thursday met with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri.

During the meeting held in Beirut, Berri condemned recent attempts to destabilise Jordan's internal security and praised the swift response of Jordanian security services.

Berri also reiterated that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, is fully capable of confronting and foiling all acts of sabotage.

He also emphasised the strength of the Jordanian-Lebanese relationship and expressed appreciation for Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon, particularly King Abdullah's efforts to rally international backing to stop Israeli aggression and ensure the implementation of a full ceasefire that restores peace and stability in Lebanon.

He also commended Jordan's political and humanitarian efforts in support of the Palestinian cause, especially in Gaza, describing them as“honourable” and vital to the Palestinian people.

Khasawneh reiterated the depth of Jordanian-Lebanese ties, stressing the King's commitment to Lebanon's security and stability and his continued efforts to mobilise international support for Arab causes.

Khasawneh also conveyed greetings from Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi and fellow MPs and reiterated Jordan's firm position on stopping Israeli aggression against Lebanon and ensuring full implementation of the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement.

He also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, as well as efforts to reactivate the country's state institutions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Huda Naffaa and Jordan's Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Hadid.